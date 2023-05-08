AP Top News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Prize-winning AP team served as world’s eyes in Mariupol

NEW YORK (AP) — Instincts about the strategic significance of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol led a team of Associated Press journalists there just as Russians were about to lay siege. It proved to be a fateful decision. For nearly three weeks last year, Mstyslav Chernov, Evgeniy Maloletka and Vasilisa Stepanenko were the only journalists in Mariupol, serving as the world’s eyes and ears amid the horrors of the Russian onslaught. Together they helped expose the extent of the suffering Ukrainians endured, served as a counterweight to Russian disinformation and contributed to the opening of a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol.

Texas shooter’s ‘RWDS’ patch linked to far-right extremists

The shooter who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was wearing a patch that read “RWDS” — short for “Right Wing Death Squad” — a phrase that has been embraced in recent years by far-right extremists who glorify violence against their political enemies. Authorities have not said what they believe might have motivated 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the mall Saturday when Garcia opened fire. Social media accounts authorities believe were used by Mauricio Garcia also appear to have expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, according to an official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details of the investigation publicly.

Israel kills 3 from Islamic Jihad in targeted Gaza strikes

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel killed three senior commanders of the militant Islamic Jihad group in targeted airstrikes early Tuesday, the military said. Palestinian health officials said 12 people were killed in all, including the commanders, their wives, several of their children and others nearby. The strikes hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. The Palestinian Health ministry said 20 people were injured, and that ambulances were continuing to evacuate people from the targeted areas. Airstrikes continued in the early hours, targeting militant training sites. In the past, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza have retaliated for such targeted killings.

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — An SUV driver who killed eight people when he slammed into a group waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, was charged with manslaughter, police said Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional. Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning, and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center in the city, which has long been an epicenter for migration across the U.S.-Mexico border. Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Canada expels China diplomat for alleged threats to lawmaker

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is expelling a Chinese diplomat whom Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition lawmaker and his relatives in Hong Kong. A senior government official said Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei has five days to leave the country. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. It’s wasn’t immediately clear if he’s left yet. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement that Canada declared Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei “persona non grata.” “We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs,” she wrote.

Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney on Monday amended its free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to add recent developments in the tit-for-tat fight between the entertainment giant and the Florida governor, such as a new law granting the state unprecedented authority to inspect a monorail system at Disney World. Disney’s amended complaint filed in federal court in Tallahassee is updated with developments since the entertainment giant almost two weeks ago sued DeSantis and an oversight board for the Disney World governing district that is made up of members newly appointed by the governor. The new complaint references legislation passed last week by Florida lawmakers that rescinds agreements that Disney and a previous oversight board consisting of Disney supporters made earlier this year, giving the entertainment giant control over design and construction at Disney World.

Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.

Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. Now, with the biggest thorn in its side — TikTok — facing heightened government scrutiny amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China, Facebook could, perhaps, position itself as a viable, domestic-bred alternative. There’s just one problem: young adults like Devin Walsh have moved on. “I don’t even remember the last time I logged in. It must have been years ago,” said Walsh, 24, who lives in Manhattan and works in public relations.

Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals

It could be the day for the petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly. Or the Pekingese could notch his breed’s third Westminster Kennel Club dog show win in little over a decade. And what about the French bulldog that nearly won last year? Or will the purple-and-gold best in show ribbon go to ... Ribbon? Buddy Holly the PBGV (for short), Rummie the Peke, Winston the Frenchie and Ribbon the Australian shepherd are headed to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals Tuesday, along with three other finalists yet to be chosen. The first four got their chance to vie for the best in show trophy after making it through two rounds of judging Monday.

Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, the longtime consumer advocate expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by a conservative group that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. The attacks landed — to the point that even some Democrats abandoned her. Sohn withdrew her nomination, ditching her fight for a five-year term as an FCC commissioner.

Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend said in an August 2017 email her only concern about signing a nondisclosure agreement was losing her job in Woods’ restaurant if the relationship ended and having control of her future in the business. “I don’t have any problems with what’s in the document because I wouldn’t go public or use anything I know to hurt him or the kids,” Erica Herman wrote in the email to the CFO of Tiger Woods Ventures. “But with my whole life in his hands now I would want to have some control over my future in the business. If something happened 5-10 years down the road I don’t want to be in my 40′s heartbroken and jobless.” The email exchange was part of documents filed Sunday evening in advance of a Tuesday hearing.