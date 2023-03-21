Police find 3 bodies at south Phoenix home in homicide case

Three bodies were found at a south Phoenix home Tuesday and police were investigating the case as a homicide.

Phoenix police said there were no suspects outstanding and no risk to the safety of the community near South Mountain. Emergency crews were called to a home around 11 a.m. and two bodies reportedly were found in the home’s backyard. Police didn’t immediately release the names and ages of three people or the manner of the deaths.

But neighbors said a woman, her boyfriend and a 7-year-old boy lived at the home and moved in about a year ago.