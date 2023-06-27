3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment in apparent triple homicide, suspect arrested

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
U.S. News

3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment in apparent triple homicide, suspect arrested

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three people were found dead in a west Las Vegas apartment Tuesday and a suspect has been arrested in an apparent triple homicide, authorities said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Tuesday and found a 50-year-old maintenance man bleeding from non-life-threatening stab wounds to his head.

The man told police that the suspect attacked him in the courtyard of the apartment complex behind the leasing office.

Other news
Police work in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities in Nevada say a woman’s 911 text that she'd been kidnapped led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Police: Woman texts 911, officers find and shoot suspected kidnapper in vehicle in Vegas
Authorities in Nevada say a 911 text from a woman saying she’d been kidnapped in Boulder City led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside.
Planet Hollywood is seen on the Strip Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. There's no swimming allowed in the pools at Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip after health inspectors found issues with the water and lifeguards. The shutdown comes right at the start of summer. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Swimming pools closed at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas after health department finds violations
There’s no swimming allowed in the pools at Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip after health inspectors found issues with the water and lifeguards.
Guido and Wendy Metzger of Henderson, Nev. views rock art along the Petroglyph Trail in Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced Thursday, June 15, 2023, that she introduced legislation to let Southern Nevada Water Authority build a new water pipeline serving the Las Vegas funderground from Lake Mead through Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Nevada senator asking Congress to OK Vegas-area water pipeline through US conservation area
Nevada’s senior U.S. Senate Democrat is supporting a proposal to tunnel a new water pipeline beneath a federal conservation area to serve suburban Las Vegas. U.S. Sen.
FILE - This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. The Oakland Athletics cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval on Wednesday, June 14, to public funding for a portion of the proposed $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof. (Courtesy of Oakland Athletics via AP, File)
Governor signs public funding bill for new A’s stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officer arrested the man and said he was carrying a sledgehammer-like weapon.

Police said a possible motive for the killings was unclear, but two of the victims lived in the apartment and may have known the suspect, who is in his 30s.

The complex’s leasing office had asked two maintenance workers to do a welfare check on the apartment for an unknown reason, according to authorities.

The workers entered the apartment with their key and the suspect allegedly attacked them.

One worker got away and called 911 and the other maintenance worker is believed to have been killed in the apartment, where the bodies of a woman in her 80s and two men in their 40s were found.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims after relatives are notified.