Ski Report

Click to copy

Click to copy

Maine

Saddleback — Wed 8:52a loose granular machine groomed 30 - 55 base 67 of 68 trails 99% open, 215 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p Apr 15: Last day.

Sugarloaf — Wed 3:49p spring snow machine groomed 20 - 42 base 129 of 162 trails 80% open, 47 miles, 684 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 40 - 55 base 64 of 138 trails 46% open, 445 acres, 2 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire

Bretton Woods — Closed for Snow Sports

Cannon Mountain — Wed 3:13p machine groomed 41 - 59 base 59 of 97 trails 61% open, 14 miles, 160 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 24 - 36 base 35 of 61 trails 54% open, 14 miles, 198 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waterville Valley — Wed 2:41p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 57 of 61 trails 54% open, 254 acres, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sat: 8a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 2 - 16 base 9 of 34 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed 3:15p spring snow machine groomed 6 - 40 base 36 of 63 trails, 57% open 12 miles, 112 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:19p variable machine groomed 4 - 20 base 29 of 109 trails 37% open, 11 miles, 134 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Royal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Wed 7:11a spring snow machine groomed 14 - 36 base 52 of 94 trails 55% open, 13 miles, 148 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Jay Peak — Wed 11:58p spring snow machine groomed 40 - 60 base 75 of 81 trails 93% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 6:23a spring snow machine groomed 24 - 24 base 104 of 155 trails 67% open, 50 miles, 455 acres, 7 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:30a variable machine groomed 6 - 12 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mount Snow — Wed 9:20a machine groomed 22 - 22 base 41 of 86 trails 48% open, 4 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 23: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 8 - 16 base 63 of 122 trails 52% open, 23 miles, 338 acres, 3 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Stowe — Wed 6:13a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 50 base 67 of 128 trails, 52% open 22 miles, 295 acres, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 20 base 68 of 99 trails 69% open, 388 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:35a spring snow machine groomed 25 - 48 base 33 of 111 trails 30% open, 158 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat-Sun: 9a-5p.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:36a spring snow machine groomed 59 - 59 base 116 of 147 trails 80% open, 1147 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 4:03a spring snow 66 - 86 base 47 of 122 trails 39% open, 386 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 4:04a spring snow 55 - 60 base 65 of 76 trails 86% open, 591 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 23: Last day.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 68 - 68 base 165 of 169 trails 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Breckenridge — Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 58 - 58 base 180 of 187 trails 96% open, 2832 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper — Wed 6:55a spring snow machine groomed 48 - 58 base 63 of 64 trails, 98% open 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Copper Mountain — Wed 5:52a machine groomed 61 - 71 base 133 of 155 trails 86% open, 1868 acres, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 16: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:51a spring snow machine groomed 30 - 350 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Keystone — Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 50 - 50 base 113 of 130 trails 87% open, 2892 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Loveland — Wed 4:50a packed powder machine groomed 56 - 58 base 87 of 94 trails, 93% open 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:33a spring snow machine groomed 63 - 63 base 65 of 67 trails, 97% open 776 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 83 - 87 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day; Open Sat/Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:36a packed powder 100 - 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 4:03a spring snow 62 - 87 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Steamboat — Wed 5:33a spring snow 70 - 108 base 155 of 171 trails 95% open, 2805 acres, 9 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Vail — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 68 - 68 base 195 of 275 trails, 63% open 4553 acres, 23 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:25a spring snow machine groomed 74 - 76 base 141 of 168 trails 84% open, 2404 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 5:42a 1 new variable machine groomed 51 - 87 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 48 - 48 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

New Mexico

Sipapu — Wed Reopen 04/15 spring snow machine groomed 20 - 46 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:23a powder machine groomed 80 - 80 base 86 of 89 trails 97% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Taos — Closed for Snow Sports

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:21a packed powder machine groomed 195 - 195 base 109 of 118 trails, 92% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 23: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:24a packed powder machine groomed 97 - 97 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Brighton — Wed 6:24a packed powder machine groomed 170 - 170 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 29: Last day.

Cherry Peak — Wed 6:25a 1 new machine groomed 78 - 78 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p Apr 15: Last day.

Deer Valley — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 130 - 130 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 20 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Nordic Valley — Reopen 04/14 Apr 16: Last day.

Park City — Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 97 - 139 base 269 of 346 trails 78% open, 5118 acres, 28 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 154 - 154 base 45 of 154 trails 29% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 6:29a variable machine groomed 199 - 199 base 83 of 118 trails 70% open, 2075 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird — Wed 6:31a packed powder machine groomed 153 - 153 base 25 of 169 trails 15% open, 3 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 6:34a spring snow machine groomed 150 - 150 base 56 of 82 trails 68% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 7:04a 9 new machine groomed 118 - 146 base 95 of 112 trails, 85% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Snowy Range — Closed for Snow Sports