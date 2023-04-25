April 25, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|380.0
|382.7
|362.7
|362.7
|—19.9
|Est. sales 317.
|Mon.'s sales 187
|Mon.'s open int 763
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.895
|+25
|Jun
|94.800
|Mon.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.692
|94.772
|94.665
|94.702
|+32
|Jun
|94.630
|94.685
|94.605
|94.670
|+45
|Est. sales 43,295.
|Mon.'s sales 19,307
|Mon.'s open int 599,089,
|up 2,970