AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 25, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    x-First Half Winner
    WLPct.GB
    x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3929.574
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3729.5611
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3730.552
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)3333.5005
    Wilmington (Washington)3036.4558
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3037.448

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    x-Greenville (Boston)3731.544
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3530.538½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3231.508
    Hickory (Texas)2934.460
    Rome (Atlanta)3038.4417
    Asheville (Houston)2637.413

    ___

    Friday's Games

    Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 5

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.

    Hickory 8, Asheville 2

    Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1

    Jersey Shore 2, Rome 1

    Greenville 10, Bowling Green 7

    Saturday's Games

    Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 1, 1st game

    Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

    Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 0

    Hickory 13, Asheville 8

    Greensboro 12, Winston-Salem 2

    Jersey Shore 4, Rome 3

    Bowling Green 11, Greenville 3

    Sunday's Games

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Wednesday's Games

    Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

    Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

    Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    <

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.