High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|29
|.574
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|37
|29
|.561
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|37
|30
|.552
|1½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|33
|33
|.500
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|30
|36
|.455
|8
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|37
|.448
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|35
|30
|.538
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|32
|31
|.508
|2½
|Hickory (Texas)
|29
|34
|.460
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|30
|38
|.441
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|37
|.413
|8½
___
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 5
Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.
Hickory 8, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1
Jersey Shore 2, Rome 1
Greenville 10, Bowling Green 7
|Saturday's Games
Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 1, 1st game
Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4, 8 innings, 2nd game
Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 0
Hickory 13, Asheville 8
Greensboro 12, Winston-Salem 2
Jersey Shore 4, Rome 3
Bowling Green 11, Greenville 3
|Sunday's Games
Rome at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
