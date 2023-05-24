BC-Merc Table,1st Add

AP NEWS
May 24, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul496.0497.0492.0497.0.5
Sep519.5520.5516.5520.5+.5
Nov532.0536.0532.0536.0+.5
Est. sales 300. Tue.'s sales 234
Tue.'s open int 6,135, up 40
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.78020
Tue.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.48094.48294.39594.42748
Est. sales 19,687. Tue.'s sales 22,157
Tue.'s open int 556,278, up 6,600
