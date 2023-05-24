May 24, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|496.0
|497.0
|492.0
|497.0
|—
|.5
|Sep
|519.5
|520.5
|516.5
|520.5
|+.5
|Nov
|532.0
|536.0
|532.0
|536.0
|+.5
|Est. sales 300.
|Tue.'s sales 234
|Tue.'s open int 6,135,
|up 40
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|—
|20
|Tue.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.480
|94.482
|94.395
|94.427
|—
|48
|Est. sales 19,687.
|Tue.'s sales 22,157
|Tue.'s open int 556,278,
|up 6,600