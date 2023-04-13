AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 13, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.85+.08
    Altria44.78.06
    AmerenCp89.26.71
    AmExpress161.40+2.11
    ArchDanM81.12+.01
    AutoZone2600.52+1.63
    BPPLC40.40+.20
    Boeing212.38+.04
    BristMySq70.44+.23
    Brunswick80.78+.02
    CampbSoup55.00.36
    Chevron171.68+1.86
    Citigroup47.16+.24
    CocaCola62.53.17
    ConAgraBr37.42.21
    ConocoPhil109.20+1.67
    Corning34.67.07
    CurtissWright175.37—1.71
    DTEEnergy112.89.83
    DeereCo383.44.95
    DillardsInc301.60+6.35
    Disney100.75+2.81
    DuPont70.84+.01
    EmersonElec83.91+.27
    Entergy108.25—1.83
    ExxonMobil115.04.19
    FMCCorp123.80+1.30
    FirstEnergy40.70.76
    FootLocker39.93+.10
    FordMot12.59.09
    GenDynam227.15.77
    GenlElec94.22+.12
    GenMill86.75.26
    HPInc29.73+.07
    Halliburton33.76+.17
    Hershey257.32—1.30
    HomeDepot290.66+.22
    IBM127.11—1.43
    IntlPaper36.35.13
    JohnsonJn164.47+.55
    KrogerCo46.99.33
    LindsayCorp130.13+.68
    LockheedM489.53+1.43
    LowesCos200.16+.39
    MarathonOil25.77+.15
    McDonalds287.17+1.87
    NCRCorp23.08+.58
    Nucor146.99.67
    OGEEnergy38.00.60
    OccidentPet64.82.02
    ONEOK66.59+.34
    PG&amp;ECorp16.72.24
    Pfizer41.54+.17
    ProctGamb150.24.83
    RaythnTech100.85.67
    RexAmRescS29.08.05
    RockwellAuto275.21—5.91
    Schlumbrg51.93.05
    SnapOn236.62—1.32
    Textron67.78+.11
    3MCo105.51+1.14
    Timken75.66—1.93
    TraneTech174.66.24
    UnionPacif197.67—1.06
    USSteel25.95+.15
    VerizonComm39.23+.03
    ViadCorp18.73.19
    WalMart148.72.62
    WellsFargo39.46+.27
    WilliamsCos30.33.01
    Winnebago57.60.43
    YumBrands133.50+1.52
