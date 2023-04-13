April 13, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.85
|+.08
|Altria
|44.78
|—
|.06
|AmerenCp
|89.26
|—
|.71
|AmExpress
|161.40
|+2.11
|ArchDanM
|81.12
|+.01
|AutoZone
|2600.52
|+1.63
|BPPLC
|40.40
|+.20
|Boeing
|212.38
|+.04
|BristMySq
|70.44
|+.23
|Brunswick
|80.78
|+.02
|CampbSoup
|55.00
|—
|.36
|Chevron
|171.68
|+1.86
|Citigroup
|47.16
|+.24
|CocaCola
|62.53
|—
|.17
|ConAgraBr
|37.42
|—
|.21
|ConocoPhil
|109.20
|+1.67
|Corning
|34.67
|—
|.07
|CurtissWright
|175.37
|—1.71
|DTEEnergy
|112.89
|—
|.83
|DeereCo
|383.44
|—
|.95
|DillardsInc
|301.60
|+6.35
|Disney
|100.75
|+2.81
|DuPont
|70.84
|+.01
|EmersonElec
|83.91
|+.27
|Entergy
|108.25
|—1.83
|ExxonMobil
|115.04
|—
|.19
|FMCCorp
|123.80
|+1.30
|FirstEnergy
|40.70
|—
|.76
|FootLocker
|39.93
|+.10
|FordMot
|12.59
|—
|.09
|GenDynam
|227.15
|—
|.77
|GenlElec
|94.22
|+.12
|GenMill
|86.75
|—
|.26
|HPInc
|29.73
|+.07
|Halliburton
|33.76
|+.17
|Hershey
|257.32
|—1.30
|HomeDepot
|290.66
|+.22
|IBM
|127.11
|—1.43
|IntlPaper
|36.35
|—
|.13
|JohnsonJn
|164.47
|+.55
|KrogerCo
|46.99
|—
|.33
|LindsayCorp
|130.13
|+.68
|LockheedM
|489.53
|+1.43
|LowesCos
|200.16
|+.39
|MarathonOil
|25.77
|+.15
|McDonalds
|287.17
|+1.87
|NCRCorp
|23.08
|+.58
|Nucor
|146.99
|—
|.67
|OGEEnergy
|38.00
|—
|.60
|OccidentPet
|64.82
|—
|.02
|ONEOK
|66.59
|+.34
|PG&ECorp
|16.72
|—
|.24
|Pfizer
|41.54
|+.17
|ProctGamb
|150.24
|—
|.83
|RaythnTech
|100.85
|—
|.67
|RexAmRescS
|29.08
|—
|.05
|RockwellAuto
|275.21
|—5.91
|Schlumbrg
|51.93
|—
|.05
|SnapOn
|236.62
|—1.32
|Textron
|67.78
|+.11
|3MCo
|105.51
|+1.14
|Timken
|75.66
|—1.93
|TraneTech
|174.66
|—
|.24
|UnionPacif
|197.67
|—1.06
|USSteel
|25.95
|+.15
|VerizonComm
|39.23
|+.03
|ViadCorp
|18.73
|—
|.19
|WalMart
|148.72
|—
|.62
|WellsFargo
|39.46
|+.27
|WilliamsCos
|30.33
|—
|.01
|Winnebago
|57.60
|—
|.43
|YumBrands
|133.50
|+1.52