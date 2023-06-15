June 15, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.04
|+.20
|Altria
|44.25
|+.30
|AmerenCp
|83.26
|+.42
|AmExpress
|173.17
|—1.30
|ArchDanM
|74.48
|+1.33
|AutoZone
|2462.58+63.16
|BPPLC
|35.31
|+.26
|Boeing
|219.40
|+2.50
|BristMySq
|64.58
|+.42
|Brunswick
|86.01
|—
|.32
|CampbSoup
|46.12
|+.21
|Chevron
|159.05
|+1.96
|Citigroup
|48.13
|—
|.12
|CocaCola
|60.96
|+.56
|ConAgraBr
|34.71
|—
|.25
|ConocoPhil
|104.45
|+1.78
|Corning
|33.87
|+.63
|CurtissWright
|174.13
|—
|.01
|DTEEnergy
|113.23
|+1.23
|DeereCo
|404.16
|+5.11
|DillardsInc
|336.11
|—1.05
|Disney
|92.32
|—
|.14
|DuPont
|69.90
|—
|.04
|EmersonElec
|88.01
|+2.17
|Entergy
|101.77
|+.47
|ExxonMobil
|106.53
|+1.37
|FMCCorp
|106.00
|+1.46
|FirstEnergy
|38.99
|+.17
|FootLocker
|27.60
|+.38
|FordMot
|14.37
|+.17
|GenDynam
|213.88
|+1.74
|GenlElec
|104.65
|—
|.05
|GenMill
|80.84
|+.19
|HPInc
|31.27
|+.32
|Halliburton
|32.65
|+.60
|Hershey
|260.04
|—
|.56
|HomeDepot
|301.44
|+1.73
|IBM
|138.36
|+1.16
|IntlPaper
|31.70
|—
|.11
|JohnsonJn
|163.09
|+1.53
|KrogerCo
|45.30
|—1.92
|LindsayCorp
|126.00
|+2.11
|LockheedM
|456.75
|+4.20
|LowesCos
|218.25
|+3.39
|MarathonOil
|23.53
|+.72
|McDonalds
|292.15
|+3.71
|NCRCorp
|24.85
|+.04
|Nucor
|150.86
|+.22
|OGEEnergy
|36.54
|+.33
|OccidentPet
|58.76
|+.29
|ONEOK
|61.08
|+.65
|PG&ECorp
|17.29
|+.05
|Pfizer
|39.72
|+.36
|ProctGamb
|147.85
|+1.43
|RaythnTech
|97.70
|+.84
|RexAmRescS
|34.35
|—
|.07
|RockwellAuto
|317.54
|+4.42
|Schlumbrg
|48.06
|+.79
|SnapOn
|273.80
|+2.02
|Textron
|65.93
|+.64
|3MCo
|103.43
|+1.48
|Timken
|85.18
|+1.08
|TraneTech
|184.02
|+2.64
|UnionPacif
|205.44
|+2.70
|USSteel
|23.79
|+.23
|VerizonComm
|36.38
|+.65
|ViadCorp
|24.33
|—
|.12
|WalMart
|157.80
|+.93
|WellsFargo
|42.13
|+.05
|WilliamsCos
|30.68
|+.48
|Winnebago
|65.100
|—
|.39
|YumBrands
|138.15
|+1.80