BC-KX-STOX- noon

June 8, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.95.15
Altria45.26+.16
AmerenCp82.75.84
AmExpress171.40.15
ArchDanM71.88—1.49
AutoZone2339.01+32.36
BPPLC35.61.10
Boeing218.14+6.21
BristMySq65.61+.45
Brunswick84.73.42
CampbSoup46.23+.15
Chevron158.90.93
Citigroup48.02+.01
CocaCola60.19.04
ConAgraBr34.32+.22
ConocoPhil104.06.76
Corning31.75.14
CurtissWright173.75+3.41
DTEEnergy110.66.59
DeereCo380.74—1.08
DillardsInc332.28.24
Disney92.37.15
DuPont70.35.68
EmersonElec84.07.17
Entergy100.34.97
ExxonMobil107.61.92
FMCCorp109.73—1.72
FirstEnergy38.36.14
FootLocker26.17.51
FordMot13.56.03
GenDynam213.87.31
GenlElec106.96+.88
GenMill82.21+.71
HPInc30.08+.15
Halliburton32.21.34
Hershey253.60+.40
HomeDepot302.12+.42
IBM134.69+.31
IntlPaper31.73.40
JohnsonJn159.20+.68
KrogerCo45.52+.06
LindsayCorp126.18—1.26
LockheedM465.09+3.34
LowesCos211.73+.52
MarathonOil24.02.30
McDonalds285.76+3.86
NCRCorp24.79.09
Nucor146.15—1.78
OGEEnergy36.26.20
OccidentPet59.20.66
ONEOK60.33.10
PG&amp;ECorp17.02.14
Pfizer39.12+.23
ProctGamb145.91+1.11
RaythnTech99.10+.51
RexAmRescS34.09—1.03
RockwellAuto301.96+2.86
Schlumbrg47.57.56
SnapOn268.33—1.53
Textron65.40.27
3MCo100.03.97
Timken83.37.19
TraneTech176.85+.69
UnionPacif200.01—1.46
USSteel22.52.25
VerizonComm35.14.12
ViadCorp26.28.25
WalMart150.85+.85
WellsFargo41.81.27
WilliamsCos31.34.06
Winnebago64.55.62
YumBrands132.97+.53
