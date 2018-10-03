Washington Football Prep Poll
|1. Union (6)
|5-0
|78
|2. Mount Si (2)
|5-0
|73
|3. Lake Stevens
|5-0
|59
|4. Puyallup
|4-1
|55
|5. Graham-Kapowsin
|4-1
|50
|6. Woodinville
|4-1
|35
|7. Lewis and Clark
|5-0
|20
|8. Bothell
|4-1
|17
|9. Camas
|3-2
|16
|10. Enumclaw
|5-0
|14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Glacier Peak 7.
___
|1. Eastside Catholic (6)
|4-1
|77
|2. O’Dea (2)
|5-0
|73
|3. Bellevue
|5-0
|64
|4. Lincoln
|4-1
|56
|5. Mountain View
|4-1
|36
|6. Mt. Spokane
|4-1
|34
|7. Bethel
|4-1
|32
|8. Oak Harbor
|5-0
|24
|9. Hermiston, Oregon
|4-1
|16
|10. Peninsula
|4-1
|10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Mercer Island 9.
___
|1. Hockinson (8)
|5-0
|80
|2. Tumwater
|5-0
|72
|3. Lynden
|5-0
|62
|4. Steilacoom
|5-0
|53
|5. Liberty (Issaquah)
|5-0
|44
|6. Prosser
|4-1
|38
|7. West Valley (Spokane)
|5-0
|27
|8. Cheney
|5-0
|25
|9. Black Hills
|5-0
|15
|10. Archbishop Murphy
|1-2
|14
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
|1. Royal (7)
|5-0
|70
|2. Montesano
|5-0
|58
|3. Zillah
|5-0
|53
|4. Lynden Christian
|5-0
|48
|5. Connell
|4-1
|35
|6. Newport
|4-1
|25
|7. Okanogan
|4-1
|23
|8. Mount Baker
|3-2
|20
|9. Cascade Christian
|5-0
|16
|10. Hoquiam
|5-0
|15
Others receiving 6 or more points: La Salle 9. Meridian 7.
___
|1. Adna (7)
|5-0
|70
|2. Tri-Cities Prep
|5-0
|63
|3. Kalama
|3-2
|50
|4. Rainier
|5-0
|49
|5. Onalaska
|5-0
|40
|6. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
|4-1
|34
|7. Napavine
|3-2
|31
|8. Reardan
|4-1
|15
|9. Asotin
|3-2
|12
|10. Toledo
|2-3
|5
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
|1. Almira Coulee-Hartline (6)
|5-0
|60
|2. Odessa
|5-0
|53
|3. Garfield-Palouse
|5-0
|49
|4. Sunnyside Christian
|4-1
|35
|5. Naselle
|5-1
|30
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty Christian 7.