Lightning-Penguins Sums
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|2—2
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0—4
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 7 (Letang, Wilson), 3:25. 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 21 (Rust, Malkin), 8:05. 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 22 (Simon), 8:21. Penalties_McDonagh, TB, (high sticking), 9:00; Paquette, TB, (interference), 9:26.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Letang 12 (Malkin, Kessel), 6:02. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 1:56; Killorn, TB, (roughing), 4:20; Dumoulin, PIT, (roughing), 4:20.
Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Miller 8 (McDonagh, Killorn), 15:50. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 27 (Kucherov, Hedman), 17:56 (pp). Penalties_Malkin, PIT, Major (fighting), 1:40; Stamkos, TB, Major (fighting), 1:40; Paquette, TB, (cross checking), 6:36; Erne, TB, (roughing), 6:36; Blueger, PIT, (roughing), 6:36; Cullen, PIT, (hooking), 17:41.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 16-6-13_35. Pittsburgh 5-10-7_22.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 20-7-2 (22 shots-18 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 15-7-1 (35-33).
A_18,514 (18,387). T_2:29.
Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.