May 19, 2023 GMT
BC-Stock News
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:
|Increased Dividends
|Alerus Financial .19 from .18
|ARK Restaurants .1875 from .125
|Berry (bry) .12 from .06
|Cardinal Health .50 from .4957
|Columbia Banking System .36 from .30
|Curtiss Wright .20 from .19
|ESAB .06 from .05
|First Merchants .34 from .32
|Hamilton Beach Brands .11 from .105
|Houlihan Lokey Cl A .55 from .53
|Independence Realty Tr .16 from .14
|Lennox International .52 from .40
|Logan Ridge Finance .22 from .18
|Marriott International .52 from .40
|Northrop Grumman 1.87 from 1.73
|P10 .0352 from .03
|PennantPark Investment .20 from .185
|Penske Automotive .66 from .61
|Portman Ridge Finance .69 from .68
|Tetra Tech .26 from .23
|Werner Enterprises .14 from .13
|Special Dividends
|AGCO 5.00
|GE HealthCare Techs .03
|Karat Packaging .35
|Wynn Resorts .25
|Initial Dividends
|MarketWise .01
|TXO Energy Partners .50
|g- Canadian funds
Other corporate news and listings:
|Stock Splits This Week
|Ault Alliance Inc 1 for 300 reverse split
|Biocept Inc 1 for 30 reverse split
|Bird Global Inc 1 for 25 reverse split
|Churchhill Downs Inc 2 for 1 split
|Cyclerion Therapeutics 1 for 20 reverse split
|Greenidge Generation Hldgs A 1 for 10 reverse split
|Stronghold Digital Mining Cl A 1 for 10 reverse split
|Acquisitions and Mergers
|Minimum value $350 million
|TravelCenters of America - BP Products North America (1.3B)
|New Stock Listings
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Trailblazer Merger Corp I Cl A and rights
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NYSE
|Audacy Inc
|Venator Materials plc
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Celyad Oncology SA ADS
|Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition I Cl A
|Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition I units
|Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition I warrants
|VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp with units and warrants
|Corporate Name Changes
|PerkinElmer Inc to Revvity Inc