BC-Stock News

May 19, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends
Alerus Financial .19 from .18
ARK Restaurants .1875 from .125
Berry (bry) .12 from .06
Cardinal Health .50 from .4957
Columbia Banking System .36 from .30
Curtiss Wright .20 from .19
ESAB .06 from .05
First Merchants .34 from .32
Hamilton Beach Brands .11 from .105
Houlihan Lokey Cl A .55 from .53
Independence Realty Tr .16 from .14
Lennox International .52 from .40
Logan Ridge Finance .22 from .18
Marriott International .52 from .40
Northrop Grumman 1.87 from 1.73
P10 .0352 from .03
PennantPark Investment .20 from .185
Penske Automotive .66 from .61
Portman Ridge Finance .69 from .68
Tetra Tech .26 from .23
Werner Enterprises .14 from .13
Special Dividends
AGCO 5.00
GE HealthCare Techs .03
Karat Packaging .35
Wynn Resorts .25
Initial Dividends
MarketWise .01
TXO Energy Partners .50
Other corporate news and listings:

Stock Splits This Week
Ault Alliance Inc 1 for 300 reverse split
Biocept Inc 1 for 30 reverse split
Bird Global Inc 1 for 25 reverse split
Churchhill Downs Inc 2 for 1 split
Cyclerion Therapeutics 1 for 20 reverse split
Greenidge Generation Hldgs A 1 for 10 reverse split
Stronghold Digital Mining Cl A 1 for 10 reverse split
Acquisitions and Mergers
Minimum value $350 million
TravelCenters of America - BP Products North America (1.3B)
New Stock Listings
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Trailblazer Merger Corp I Cl A and rights
Stocks Removed from Trading
NYSE
Audacy Inc
Venator Materials plc
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Celyad Oncology SA ADS
Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition I Cl A
Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition I units
Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition I warrants
VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp with units and warrants
Corporate Name Changes
PerkinElmer Inc to Revvity Inc
