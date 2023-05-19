BC-Stock News

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends Alerus Financial .19 from .18 ARK Restaurants .1875 from .125 Berry (bry) .12 from .06 Cardinal Health .50 from .4957 Columbia Banking System .36 from .30 Curtiss Wright .20 from .19 ESAB .06 from .05 First Merchants .34 from .32 Hamilton Beach Brands .11 from .105 Houlihan Lokey Cl A .55 from .53 Independence Realty Tr .16 from .14 Lennox International .52 from .40 Logan Ridge Finance .22 from .18 Marriott International .52 from .40 Northrop Grumman 1.87 from 1.73 P10 .0352 from .03 PennantPark Investment .20 from .185 Penske Automotive .66 from .61 Portman Ridge Finance .69 from .68 Tetra Tech .26 from .23 Werner Enterprises .14 from .13 Special Dividends AGCO 5.00 GE HealthCare Techs .03 Karat Packaging .35 Wynn Resorts .25 Initial Dividends MarketWise .01 TXO Energy Partners .50 g- Canadian funds

Other corporate news and listings: