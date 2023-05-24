AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX- noon

May 24, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.02.09
Altria44.91.02
AmerenCp82.43.28
AmExpress150.48—2.08
ArchDanM72.99—2.06
AutoZone2456.05—7.36
BPPLC36.06.12
Boeing198.03—4.58
BristMySq65.31—1.22
Brunswick75.17—1.00
CampbSoup51.44.43
Chevron157.90+1.05
Citigroup44.53—1.39
CocaCola60.76.64
ConAgraBr35.06.16
ConocoPhil104.99+.60
Corning31.56+.79
CurtissWright160.10.89
DTEEnergy108.45.72
DeereCo354.82—5.66
DillardsInc286.10+4.41
Disney88.93.90
DuPont66.41.98
EmersonElec79.59—1.52
Entergy99.29—1.01
ExxonMobil107.75+1.35
FMCCorp105.55—1.09
FirstEnergy37.81.10
FootLocker26.33.78
FordMot11.27.46
GenDynam206.91.04
GenlElec100.99.71
GenMill84.92.55
HPInc29.98.58
Halliburton31.06+.48
Hershey261.69.74
HomeDepot290.34—4.60
IBM125.70—2.48
IntlPaper31.51.46
JohnsonJn156.18.63
KrogerCo49.47+.37
LindsayCorp118.30—3.08
LockheedM452.54.09
LowesCos202.96—3.70
MarathonOil24.09+.45
McDonalds285.15—1.22
NCRCorp23.95.58
Nucor133.92—3.00
OGEEnergy35.79.18
OccidentPet60.05+.37
ONEOK58.34.20
PG&amp;ECorp16.36.06
Pfizer38.91.73
ProctGamb146.61.94
RaythnTech94.01.07
RexAmRescS31.02.20
RockwellAuto271.12—7.34
Schlumbrg46.30+.24
SnapOn256.27—2.20
Textron62.33—1.64
3MCo97.62—3.08
Timken72.83—1.54
TraneTech165.92—2.10
UnionPacif191.67—4.71
USSteel21.10.51
VerizonComm35.96.28
ViadCorp24.75.27
WalMart146.94—1.37
WellsFargo40.78.44
WilliamsCos29.28.11
Winnebago55.60.44
YumBrands130.45—1.00
