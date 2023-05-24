May 24, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.02
|—
|.09
|Altria
|44.91
|—
|.02
|AmerenCp
|82.43
|—
|.28
|AmExpress
|150.48
|—2.08
|ArchDanM
|72.99
|—2.06
|AutoZone
|2456.05
|—7.36
|BPPLC
|36.06
|—
|.12
|Boeing
|198.03
|—4.58
|BristMySq
|65.31
|—1.22
|Brunswick
|75.17
|—1.00
|CampbSoup
|51.44
|—
|.43
|Chevron
|157.90
|+1.05
|Citigroup
|44.53
|—1.39
|CocaCola
|60.76
|—
|.64
|ConAgraBr
|35.06
|—
|.16
|ConocoPhil
|104.99
|+.60
|Corning
|31.56
|+.79
|CurtissWright
|160.10
|—
|.89
|DTEEnergy
|108.45
|—
|.72
|DeereCo
|354.82
|—5.66
|DillardsInc
|286.10
|+4.41
|Disney
|88.93
|—
|.90
|DuPont
|66.41
|—
|.98
|EmersonElec
|79.59
|—1.52
|Entergy
|99.29
|—1.01
|ExxonMobil
|107.75
|+1.35
|FMCCorp
|105.55
|—1.09
|FirstEnergy
|37.81
|—
|.10
|FootLocker
|26.33
|—
|.78
|FordMot
|11.27
|—
|.46
|GenDynam
|206.91
|—
|.04
|GenlElec
|100.99
|—
|.71
|GenMill
|84.92
|—
|.55
|HPInc
|29.98
|—
|.58
|Halliburton
|31.06
|+.48
|Hershey
|261.69
|—
|.74
|HomeDepot
|290.34
|—4.60
|IBM
|125.70
|—2.48
|IntlPaper
|31.51
|—
|.46
|JohnsonJn
|156.18
|—
|.63
|KrogerCo
|49.47
|+.37
|LindsayCorp
|118.30
|—3.08
|LockheedM
|452.54
|—
|.09
|LowesCos
|202.96
|—3.70
|MarathonOil
|24.09
|+.45
|McDonalds
|285.15
|—1.22
|NCRCorp
|23.95
|—
|.58
|Nucor
|133.92
|—3.00
|OGEEnergy
|35.79
|—
|.18
|OccidentPet
|60.05
|+.37
|ONEOK
|58.34
|—
|.20
|PG&ECorp
|16.36
|—
|.06
|Pfizer
|38.91
|—
|.73
|ProctGamb
|146.61
|—
|.94
|RaythnTech
|94.01
|—
|.07
|RexAmRescS
|31.02
|—
|.20
|RockwellAuto
|271.12
|—7.34
|Schlumbrg
|46.30
|+.24
|SnapOn
|256.27
|—2.20
|Textron
|62.33
|—1.64
|3MCo
|97.62
|—3.08
|Timken
|72.83
|—1.54
|TraneTech
|165.92
|—2.10
|UnionPacif
|191.67
|—4.71
|USSteel
|21.10
|—
|.51
|VerizonComm
|35.96
|—
|.28
|ViadCorp
|24.75
|—
|.27
|WalMart
|146.94
|—1.37
|WellsFargo
|40.78
|—
|.44
|WilliamsCos
|29.28
|—
|.11
|Winnebago
|55.60
|—
|.44
|YumBrands
|130.45
|—1.00