Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $300.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $12.20 per share.

