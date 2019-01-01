Penguins-Wild Sums
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0—3
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Minnesota, Koivu 5 (Coyle, Niederreiter), 5:27 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 18 (Letang, Kessel), 15:43 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 17 (Crosby, Aston-Reese), 19:39. Penalties_Sheahan, PIT, (holding), 3:48; Prosser, MIN, (kneeing), 14:45.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 5 (Kessel, Cullen), 10:19. Penalties_Aston-Reese, PIT, (roughing), 8:08; Foligno, MIN, (roughing), 8:08.
Third Period_5, Minnesota, Parise 17 (Granlund, Koivu), 15:55. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-7-14_32. Minnesota 11-13-9_33.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 1; Minnesota 1 of 1.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 12-6-4 (33 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 13-14-3 (32-29).
A_19,163 (18,064). T_2:29.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Derek Nansen.