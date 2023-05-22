May 22, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.39
|+.08
|Altria
|45.14
|—
|.17
|AmerenCp
|83.82
|—
|.30
|AmExpress
|154.48
|+1.53
|ArchDanM
|73.35
|+.12
|AutoZone
|2619.96—33.22
|BPPLC
|35.95
|—
|.09
|Boeing
|205.97
|+.48
|BristMySq
|65.55
|—
|.30
|Brunswick
|76.73
|+.33
|CampbSoup
|51.25
|—1.44
|Chevron
|154.33
|—
|.91
|Citigroup
|45.78
|+.07
|CocaCola
|61.66
|—1.18
|ConAgraBr
|35.27
|—
|.57
|ConocoPhil
|104.11
|+1.51
|Corning
|31.57
|+.25
|CurtissWright
|165.07
|+1.56
|DTEEnergy
|109.29
|+.73
|DeereCo
|358.20
|—5.35
|DillardsInc
|289.50+11.50
|Disney
|91.27
|—
|.08
|DuPont
|67.05
|+.30
|EmersonElec
|81.91
|—
|.58
|Entergy
|100.27
|—
|.28
|ExxonMobil
|106.19
|—
|.08
|FMCCorp
|108.41
|—
|.51
|FirstEnergy
|37.90
|+.14
|FootLocker
|28.36
|—1.85
|FordMot
|11.57
|—
|.09
|GenDynam
|212.13
|+1.48
|GenlElec
|104.33
|+.07
|GenMill
|85.47
|—2.16
|HPInc
|30.61
|+.07
|Halliburton
|30.19
|+.02
|Hershey
|261.08
|—4.96
|HomeDepot
|289.34
|—1.54
|IBM
|127.59
|+.33
|IntlPaper
|31.73
|—
|.24
|JohnsonJn
|157.61
|—
|.11
|KrogerCo
|49.75
|+.11
|LindsayCorp
|118.17
|—
|.62
|LockheedM
|454.30
|—
|.19
|LowesCos
|203.37
|—2.90
|MarathonOil
|23.46
|+.39
|McDonalds
|291.82
|—3.73
|NCRCorp
|24.30
|+.15
|Nucor
|139.88
|+1.21
|OGEEnergy
|36.21
|+.09
|OccidentPet
|59.34
|+.21
|ONEOK
|58.11
|—
|.41
|PG&ECorp
|16.58
|—
|.03
|Pfizer
|37.98
|+1.21
|ProctGamb
|149.52
|—3.66
|RaythnTech
|95.84
|—
|.29
|RexAmRescS
|30.75
|+.63
|RockwellAuto
|281.99
|+.68
|Schlumbrg
|45.80
|+.53
|SnapOn
|259.48
|—1.38
|Textron
|64.52
|+.05
|3MCo
|100.50
|+1.47
|Timken
|75.44
|+.91
|TraneTech
|171.54
|—1.74
|UnionPacif
|198.52
|—
|.45
|USSteel
|21.75
|—
|.07
|VerizonComm
|36.09
|+.04
|ViadCorp
|24.51
|+.47
|WalMart
|148.33
|—1.58
|WellsFargo
|40.67
|+.64
|WilliamsCos
|29.20
|—
|.04
|Winnebago
|56.49
|—
|.85
|YumBrands
|136.56
|—1.72