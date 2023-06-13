BC-BChain CPI

AP NEWS
June 13, 2023 GMT

Consumer Price Index
Period: May
CPI: +0.1%
Core CPI (ex food/energy): +0.4%
CPI past 12 months: +4.0%
CPI (ex food/energy) past 12 months: +5.3%
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
