AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 12, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.79+.10
    Altria44.93.16
    AmerenCp89.92.26
    AmExpress160.92.91
    ArchDanM81.47+.08
    AutoZone2574.86+15.32
    BPPLC40.42+.56
    Boeing212.65+.33
    BristMySq70.43+.40
    Brunswick81.26+.12
    CampbSoup55.35.45
    Chevron170.31+1.09
    Citigroup46.93.27
    CocaCola62.82+.24
    ConAgraBr37.65.26
    ConocoPhil108.38+1.63
    Corning34.88.10
    CurtissWright177.40+1.23
    DTEEnergy113.85.06
    DeereCo385.64+4.81
    DillardsInc300.38—2.93
    Disney99.68.75
    DuPont70.99+.31
    EmersonElec82.99—1.45
    Entergy110.46+.02
    ExxonMobil115.60+.25
    FMCCorp122.71+1.94
    FirstEnergy41.63.23
    FootLocker40.99.23
    FordMot12.85.02
    GenDynam230.10+1.83
    GenlElec94.44+.53
    GenMill86.88.19
    HPInc29.70.24
    Halliburton33.67.06
    Hershey259.05.09
    HomeDepot292.66—1.11
    IBM129.31—1.11
    IntlPaper36.53.01
    JohnsonJn164.16.11
    KrogerCo47.68.29
    LindsayCorp129.46—4.21
    LockheedM488.53+.69
    LowesCos202.20+.86
    MarathonOil25.92.19
    McDonalds285.45+.97
    NCRCorp22.83.13
    Nucor149.24+.52
    OGEEnergy38.63+.10
    OccidentPet64.84+.47
    ONEOK66.63+.20
    PG&amp;ECorp16.96+.14
    Pfizer41.59.20
    ProctGamb151.71+1.05
    RaythnTech101.17+1.45
    RexAmRescS29.41+.13
    RockwellAuto280.10+1.58
    Schlumbrg51.47+.33
    SnapOn238.10+2.22
    Textron67.98.34
    3MCo104.64+.08
    Timken78.03+1.20
    TraneTech174.88+3.84
    UnionPacif199.32+.42
    USSteel26.15+.13
    VerizonComm39.37.09
    ViadCorp18.89.34
    WalMart150.39+.32
    WellsFargo39.41+.04
    WilliamsCos30.49+.32
    Winnebago58.50.77
    YumBrands132.26+.69
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.