    Fallece la actriz Raquel Welch a los 82 años, símbolo sexual de la década de 1960

    February 15, 2023 GMT

    NUEVA YORK (AP) — Fallece la actriz Raquel Welch a los 82 años, símbolo sexual de la década de 1960.

