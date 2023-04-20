AP NEWS
    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    April 20, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May400.1410.4395.1398.5—1.4
    Est. sales 323. Wed.'s sales 246
    Wed.'s open int 1,085
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.875
    Jun94.800—200
    Wed.'s open int n.a.
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.67594.68294.66794.6778
    Jun94.62594.64594.60594.635+15
    Est. sales 24,002. Wed.'s sales 21,741
    Wed.'s open int 598,848
