May 15, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|337.1
|344.0
|335.0
|344.0
|+5.0
|Est. sales 12.
|Fri.'s sales 67
|Fri.'s open int 42
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.892
|+15
|Jun
|94.800
|Fri.'s open int 1,000
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.669
|+
|2
|Jun
|94.582
|94.595
|94.567
|94.567
|—
|13
|Est. sales 14,462.
|Fri.'s sales 27,178
|Fri.'s open int 616,485