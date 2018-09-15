Phillies 14, Marlins 2
|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Btsta rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Wallach ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 3b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Detrich 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walding 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr lf
|5
|3
|4
|5
|Wttgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Holaday ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dean lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|D.Andrs p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Chen p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bostick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Grrro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|1
|Totals
|40
|14
|18
|14
|Miami
|000
|001
|100—
|2
|Philadelphia
|030
|233
|03x—14
E_Kingery (11). LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_O’Brien (2), Dean (4), Hoskins (33), J.Bautista 2 (17). HR_Realmuto (21), Hoskins (31), Walding (1), Altherr 2 (8), Quinn (2). CS_J.Bautista (3).
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Chen L,6-11
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Guerra
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Eflin W,10-7
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Anderson
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by Anderson (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.