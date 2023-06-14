BC-KX-STOX- noon

AP NEWS
June 14, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.95+.13
Altria44.26.56
AmerenCp83.44+.91
AmExpress176.26+1.12
ArchDanM73.39.89
AutoZone2428.60+7.65
BPPLC35.12+.04
Boeing218.68—1.70
BristMySq64.51.25
Brunswick87.24—1.81
CampbSoup46.11.15
Chevron157.62.89
Citigroup48.84+.15
CocaCola61.05+.60
ConAgraBr34.87+.38
ConocoPhil102.53.88
Corning33.25+.26
CurtissWright175.24.98
DTEEnergy113.72+1.37
DeereCo402.72+4.48
DillardsInc346.69—1.07
Disney94.28+.43
DuPont70.44.33
EmersonElec86.41+.28
Entergy102.04+1.24
ExxonMobil105.11—1.33
FMCCorp105.63.18
FirstEnergy39.06+.31
FootLocker27.18+.38
FordMot14.35+.22
GenDynam213.44.38
GenlElec105.58—1.16
GenMill80.94+.21
HPInc30.99+.10
Halliburton32.25.45
Hershey260.15+2.42
HomeDepot299.65.44
IBM138.69+1.09
IntlPaper31.92+.37
JohnsonJn161.42+.68
KrogerCo47.29+.43
LindsayCorp127.50+.95
LockheedM450.100—1.37
LowesCos216.82.53
MarathonOil23.05.29
McDonalds289.19+.64
NCRCorp25.42+.02
Nucor151.22—3.15
OGEEnergy36.56+.29
OccidentPet58.51.26
ONEOK60.51+.23
PG&amp;ECorp17.18+.22
Pfizer39.71.57
ProctGamb146.54+1.48
RaythnTech98.49—1.21
RexAmRescS34.51+.19
RockwellAuto316.59+1.12
Schlumbrg47.26.70
SnapOn273.48.15
Textron65.96.14
3MCo103.23+.49
Timken85.06.81
TraneTech182.63+1.59
UnionPacif203.62+4.69
USSteel23.54.35
VerizonComm35.92+.44
ViadCorp25.27.18
WalMart156.89+1.59
WellsFargo42.62.03
WilliamsCos30.42.07
Winnebago66.86.05
YumBrands136.11+.13
