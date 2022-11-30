AP NEWS
    México derrota 2-1 a Arabia Saudí, pero se despide del Mundial

    November 30, 2022 GMT

    DOHA (AP) — México derrota 2-1 a Arabia Saudí, pero se despide del Mundial.

