    Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

    June 21, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    WLPct.GB
    Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4821.696
    Round Rock (Texas)4129.586
    Reno (Arizona)3931.557
    Tacoma (Seattle)3436.48614½
    Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3336.47815
    Sacramento (San Francisco)3337.47115½
    Las Vegas (Oakland)3238.45716½
    Sugar Land (Houston)3238.45716½
    El Paso (San Diego)3040.42918½
    Albuquerque (Colorado)2743.38621½

    Tuesday's Games

    Reno 10, Albuquerque 2

    Round Rock 15, Sacramento 6

    Oklahoma City 10, Las Vegas 5

    El Paso 12, Tacoma 11

    Sugarland 12, Salt Lake 11

    Wednesday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

