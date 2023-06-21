June 21, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|21
|.696
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|41
|29
|.586
|7½
|Reno (Arizona)
|39
|31
|.557
|9½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|34
|36
|.486
|14½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|33
|36
|.478
|15
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|37
|.471
|15½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|32
|38
|.457
|16½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|32
|38
|.457
|16½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|30
|40
|.429
|18½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|43
|.386
|21½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Reno 10, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 15, Sacramento 6
Oklahoma City 10, Las Vegas 5
El Paso 12, Tacoma 11
Sugarland 12, Salt Lake 11
|Wednesday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.