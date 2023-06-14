BC-150-actives-f

June 14, 2023 GMT
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|154636
|5.08
|4.82
|4.90—.10
|AMCEntpf
|87821
|1.62
|1.59
|1.61
|AT&TInc 1.11
|267124
|16.02
|15.82
|15.84+.02
|agilon
|123206
|19.32
|17.28
|18.73—2.34
|AlgonPw .87
|75536
|8.47
|8.29
|8.34—.10
|Alibaba
|213963
|90.12
|87.71
|89.36+1.85
|Altria 3.76f
|x119229
|44.98
|43.86
|43.95—.87
|Ambev .05e
|176220
|3.16
|3.07
|3.14+.04
|ArchrAvi
|111624
|4.88
|4.40
|4.60+.20
|ArkInnova .78e
|201866
|44.65
|43.15
|44.07—.22
|Avantor
|82959
|20.25
|19.50
|19.56—.47
|BPPLC 1.44f
|94413
|35.72
|34.82
|35.05—.03
|BcoBrad .04a
|298972
|3.52
|3.44
|3.50+.04
|BkofAm .88
|382187
|29.73
|28.99
|29.12—.28
|Barclay .15e
|106281
|8.08
|7.95
|7.97+.02
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|108063
|17.05
|16.69
|16.78—.03
|BostonSci
|110019
|53.90
|52.69
|53.31+2.15
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|235836
|68.97
|66.64
|66.65—5.61
|CanoHl
|113023
|1.33
|1.12
|1.17—.13
|Carnival
|594630
|15.78
|15.19
|15.60+.26
|CarvanaA
|276062
|24.60
|22.52
|23.40—.11
|Cemex .29t
|78505
|7.29
|7.14
|7.26+.12
|CenovusE 1.60a
|x79389
|17.35
|16.41
|16.62—.24
|ChrgePt
|132757
|9.78
|8.92
|9.05—.57
|Chevron 6.04f
|77195
|160.77
|156.15
|157.09—1.42
|Citigroup 2.04
|220446
|49.27
|47.56
|48.24—.45
|ClevCliffs
|113281
|17.23
|16.43
|16.72
|CocaCola 1.84f
|140663
|61.08
|60.60
|60.86+.41
|Coherent
|155970
|52.36
|46.16
|48.91+6.09
|DCPMid 1.72
|95217
|41.73
|41.68
|41.69+.03
|DeltaAir
|130258
|42.23
|41.48
|42.19+.63
|DevonE .80f
|x107803
|50.67
|48.62
|48.95—1.24
|DxSCBer
|168178
|27.57
|25.62
|26.96+.82
|DirSPBr
|321110
|15.19
|14.62
|14.81—.06
|DxSOXBr
|872116
|10.26
|9.52
|9.55—.40
|DxBiotBll
|447945
|7.76
|7.01
|7.27—.35
|DxSOXBl
|842295
|26.70
|24.84
|26.64+1.08
|Dir30TrBul
|323975
|7.79
|7.60
|7.73+.18
|DrxSCBull .41e
|224067
|36.98
|34.28
|35.09—1.16
|DrxSPBull
|201331
|87.45
|84.20
|86.43+.43
|Disney
|158326
|94.52
|91.92
|92.45—1.40
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|101937
|12.82
|12.52
|12.65—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|166122
|108.11
|104.39
|105.16—1.28
|Farfetch
|144593
|5.99
|5.64
|5.75—.30
|FstHorizon .60
|129831
|12.26
|11.44
|11.45—.70
|FordM .60a
|695033
|14.45
|13.97
|14.20+.07
|FrptMcM .30
|105545
|40.75
|39.52
|40.06+.24
|fuboTV
|201090
|2.30
|2.05
|2.12—.09
|Gap .60f
|95256
|9.81
|9.29
|9.56—.19
|GenMotors .36
|148434
|37.97
|37.04
|37.36—.29
|Gerdau .50r
|98610
|5.39
|5.25
|5.35+.20
|GinkgoBi
|287707
|2.05
|1.86
|1.91—.03
|HPInc 1.05
|143443
|31.11
|30.76
|30.95+.06
|Hallibrtn .64
|76866
|33.25
|31.78
|32.05—.65
|Hanesbds .60
|86273
|4.79
|4.55
|4.67—.04
|HPEnt .48
|x150116
|16.100
|16.50
|16.81+.29
|iShBrazil .67e
|386178
|32.53
|31.75
|32.44+.87
|iShSilver
|112881
|22.11
|21.89
|21.97+.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|355438
|28.57
|28.03
|28.45+.38
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|83601
|97.99
|97.45
|97.77+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|378335
|40.73
|40.33
|40.64+.30
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|302800
|107.22
|106.43
|106.95+.33
|iShCorUSTr .33
|90823
|22.96
|22.84
|22.90+.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|290835
|102.29
|101.46
|102.02+.81
|iSEafe 1.66e
|172626
|73.18
|72.38
|72.78+.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|328646
|74.99
|74.41
|74.76+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|370484
|189.24
|184.55
|185.91—2.02
|iShChina .61e
|78453
|47.07
|46.15
|46.84+.72
|iShREst 2.76e
|79656
|85.92
|84.66
|85.39+.43
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|77663
|68.34
|67.58
|67.95+.23
|Infosys .27
|155956
|15.89
|15.49
|15.56—.29
|Invitae
|95602
|1.45
|1.28
|1.30—.12
|iShJapan
|92140
|64.11
|63.36
|63.80+.29
|iShCorEM .95e
|117441
|50.50
|50.06
|50.42+.34
|ItauUnH
|329602
|5.81
|5.68
|5.80+.12
|JPMorgCh 4
|90637
|143.61
|140.70
|141.49—.53
|Keycorp .82f
|231832
|10.65
|9.90
|9.91—.57
|KindMorg 1.11f
|144083
|17.20
|16.89
|16.90—.13
|Kinrossg .12
|99592
|4.96
|4.80
|4.85—.01
|KosmosEn .18
|126634
|6.53
|5.96
|6.10—.34
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|253916
|29.38
|28.46
|29.25+.79
|LumenTch
|344689
|2.36
|2.22
|2.26+.13
|Macys .66f
|x97009
|16.33
|15.51
|15.87—.32
|MarathnO .40f
|136734
|23.84
|22.65
|22.81—.53
|MedProp 1.16
|x173963
|9.28
|8.82
|9.08+.07
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|83873
|89.87
|87.66
|87.91+2.16
|NYCmtyB .68
|122899
|11.06
|10.63
|10.84—.22
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|88934
|74.95
|73.29
|73.40—.95
|NikeB
|1.36
|174055
|113.40
|107.48
|112.86+6.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|185756
|4.19
|4.12
|4.15+.07
|NorwCruis
|202396
|19.68
|18.89
|19.30—.17
|NuHldg
|253025
|7.54
|7.20
|7.35—.19
|OcciPet .72f
|112739
|59.74
|58.07
|58.47—.30
|Oracle 1.60
|262420
|122.51
|115.74
|122.27+5.59
|PG&ECp
|164529
|17.27
|17.02
|17.24+.28
|Palantir
|705684
|16.19
|15.44
|15.91—.09
|PetrbrsA
|208346
|12.52
|12.03
|12.51+.56
|Petrobras 2.87e
|345555
|13.93
|13.33
|13.89+.62
|Pfizer 1.60f
|220417
|40.34
|39.32
|39.36—.92
|PrVixST
|95384
|5.70
|5.52
|5.53—.16
|PrUlSP500
|91692
|46.04
|44.34
|45.44+.12
|ProShtQQQ
|315598
|10.96
|10.79
|10.80—.07
|ProShSP
|228491
|14.36
|14.18
|14.25
|PrUShSP
|84136
|36.27
|35.37
|35.68—.08
|PrUShD3
|86813
|25.30
|24.51
|24.85+.46
|QuantmS
|78402
|7.74
|7.32
|7.49—.01
|RegionsFn .80
|83208
|18.73
|17.82
|18.01—.44
|Roblox
|82540
|40.08
|38.88
|39.91—.37
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1003770
|439.06
|433.59
|437.18+.52
|SpdrBiot .44e
|78127
|90.85
|87.83
|88.89—1.34
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|272702
|44.55
|42.53
|42.85—1.29
|Salesforce
|89573
|211.71
|205.02
|209.40+.42
|Schwab 1f
|149837
|55.34
|53.71
|54.35—.40
|SentinOne
|85646
|16.18
|15.57
|16.10+.31
|Shellplc 2e
|74889
|59.99
|58.96
|59.36+.97
|Shopifys
|166872
|66.56
|63.85
|65.88+2.04
|SnapIncA
|170701
|10.39
|10.07
|10.25—.07
|SwstAirl .72
|146868
|33.64
|32.68
|33.57+1.12
|SwstnEngy
|121797
|5.37
|5.18
|5.25—.08
|Square
|91579
|65.87
|62.87
|63.69—1.83
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|123994
|130.99
|129.70
|130.20—1.35
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|138483
|74.09
|73.51
|73.84+.45
|SPEngy 2.04e
|237987
|82.09
|79.50
|80.10—.83
|SPDRFncl .46e
|571184
|33.59
|33.10
|33.21—.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|149508
|104.87
|103.60
|104.05—.28
|SPTech .78e
|83797
|172.47
|169.86
|172.41+1.76
|SpdrRESel
|78453
|37.80
|37.23
|37.57+.20
|SPUtil 1.55e
|140234
|67.01
|66.09
|66.22—.04
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|128314
|107.70
|105.22
|107.41+.61
|Target 4.32f
|149549
|134.53
|127.93
|133.23+4.51
|TevaPhrm
|117534
|7.62
|7.39
|7.46—.07
|Transocn
|201888
|6.20
|5.96
|6.16+.30
|TruistFn 2.08
|92599
|33.09
|31.46
|31.72—.68
|2xLongs
|84563
|5.88
|5.53
|5.54—.34
|UberTch
|150637
|41.59
|40.57
|41.27—.14
|UiPath
|109869
|18.37
|17.56
|17.99+.09
|USBancrp 1.92
|177273
|33.44
|31.89
|32.10—.60
|USNGas
|91692
|6.49
|6.36
|6.45+.03
|USSteel .20
|76468
|24.34
|23.24
|23.56—.32
|UtdhlthGp 7.52f
|146527
|460.63
|445.68
|459.86—31.45
|UntySftw
|368710
|42.35
|38.25
|41.04+2.46
|ValeSA 3.08e
|299003
|14.36
|14.07
|14.25+.35
|VanEGold .06e
|156187
|31.48
|30.53
|30.87—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|88863
|41.75
|41.37
|41.69+.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|77577
|47.13
|46.62
|46.89+.12
|VerizonCm 2.61
|154368
|35.98
|35.62
|35.73+.25
|VirgnGal
|136600
|4.52
|4.23
|4.40+.17
|Visa 1.80
|91595
|225.47
|222.58
|223.44+.04
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|148216
|42.99
|41.99
|42.08—.57
|Xpeng
|188365
|10.93
|10.49
|10.80+.51