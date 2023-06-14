AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-f

June 14, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1546365.084.824.90—.10
AMCEntpf878211.621.591.61
AT&amp;TInc 1.1126712416.0215.8215.84+.02
agilon12320619.3217.2818.73—2.34
AlgonPw .87755368.478.298.34—.10
Alibaba21396390.1287.7189.36+1.85
Altria 3.76fx11922944.9843.8643.95—.87
Ambev .05e1762203.163.073.14+.04
ArchrAvi1116244.884.404.60+.20
ArkInnova .78e20186644.6543.1544.07—.22
Avantor8295920.2519.5019.56—.47
BPPLC 1.44f9441335.7234.8235.05—.03
BcoBrad .04a2989723.523.443.50+.04
BkofAm .8838218729.7328.9929.12—.28
Barclay .15e1062818.087.957.97+.02
BarrickGld 2.82e
10806317.0516.6916.78—.03
BostonSci11001953.9052.6953.31+2.15
CVSHealth 2.42f
23583668.9766.6466.65—5.61
CanoHl1130231.331.121.17—.13
Carnival59463015.7815.1915.60+.26
CarvanaA27606224.6022.5223.40—.11
Cemex .29t785057.297.147.26+.12
CenovusE 1.60a
x7938917.3516.4116.62—.24
ChrgePt1327579.788.929.05—.57
Chevron 6.04f
77195160.77156.15157.09—1.42
Citigroup 2.0422044649.2747.5648.24—.45
ClevCliffs11328117.2316.4316.72
CocaCola 1.84f14066361.0860.6060.86+.41
Coherent15597052.3646.1648.91+6.09
DCPMid 1.729521741.7341.6841.69+.03
DeltaAir13025842.2341.4842.19+.63
DevonE .80fx10780350.6748.6248.95—1.24
DxSCBer16817827.5725.6226.96+.82
DirSPBr32111015.1914.6214.81—.06
DxSOXBr87211610.269.529.55—.40
DxBiotBll4479457.767.017.27—.35
DxSOXBl84229526.7024.8426.64+1.08
Dir30TrBul3239757.797.607.73+.18
DrxSCBull .41e
22406736.9834.2835.09—1.16
DrxSPBull20133187.4584.2086.43+.43
Disney15832694.5291.9292.45—1.40
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
10193712.8212.5212.65—.02
ExxonMbl 3.64
166122108.11104.39105.16—1.28
Farfetch1445935.995.645.75—.30
FstHorizon .6012983112.2611.4411.45—.70
FordM .60a69503314.4513.9714.20+.07
FrptMcM .3010554540.7539.5240.06+.24
fuboTV2010902.302.052.12—.09
Gap .60f952569.819.299.56—.19
GenMotors .3614843437.9737.0437.36—.29
Gerdau .50r986105.395.255.35+.20
GinkgoBi2877072.051.861.91—.03
HPInc 1.0514344331.1130.7630.95+.06
Hallibrtn .647686633.2531.7832.05—.65
Hanesbds .60862734.794.554.67—.04
HPEnt .48x15011616.10016.5016.81+.29
iShBrazil .67e38617832.5331.7532.44+.87
iShSilver11288122.1121.8921.97+.23
iShChinaLC .87e
35543828.5728.0328.45+.38
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
8360197.9997.4597.77+.09
iShEMkts .59e37833540.7340.3340.64+.30
iShiBoxIG 3.87
302800107.22106.43106.95+.33
iShCorUSTr .339082322.9622.8422.90+.03
iSh20yrT 3.05
290835102.29101.46102.02+.81
iSEafe 1.66e17262673.1872.3872.78+.27
iShiBxHYB 5.09
32864674.9974.4174.76+.03
iShR2K 1.77e
370484189.24184.55185.91—2.02
iShChina .61e7845347.0746.1546.84+.72
iShREst 2.76e7965685.9284.6685.39+.43
iShCorEafe 1.56e
7766368.3467.5867.95+.23
Infosys .2715595615.8915.4915.56—.29
Invitae956021.451.281.30—.12
iShJapan9214064.1163.3663.80+.29
iShCorEM .95e11744150.5050.0650.42+.34
ItauUnH3296025.815.685.80+.12
JPMorgCh 490637143.61140.70141.49—.53
Keycorp .82f23183210.659.909.91—.57
KindMorg 1.11f14408317.2016.8916.90—.13
Kinrossg .12995924.964.804.85—.01
KosmosEn .181266346.535.966.10—.34
KrSChIn 2.58e
25391629.3828.4629.25+.79
LumenTch3446892.362.222.26+.13
Macys .66fx9700916.3315.5115.87—.32
MarathnO .40f13673423.8422.6522.81—.53
MedProp 1.16x1739639.288.829.08+.07
Medtrnic 2.72f8387389.8787.6687.91+2.16
NYCmtyB .6812289911.0610.6310.84—.22
NextEraEn 1.87f
8893474.9573.2973.40—.95
NikeB 1.36
174055113.40107.48112.86+6.08
NokiaCp .19e1857564.194.124.15+.07
NorwCruis20239619.6818.8919.30—.17
NuHldg2530257.547.207.35—.19
OcciPet .72f11273959.7458.0758.47—.30
Oracle 1.60262420122.51115.74122.27+5.59
PG&amp;ECp16452917.2717.0217.24+.28
Palantir70568416.1915.4415.91—.09
PetrbrsA20834612.5212.0312.51+.56
Petrobras 2.87e
34555513.9313.3313.89+.62
Pfizer 1.60f22041740.3439.3239.36—.92
PrVixST953845.705.525.53—.16
PrUlSP5009169246.0444.3445.44+.12
ProShtQQQ31559810.9610.7910.80—.07
ProShSP22849114.3614.1814.25
PrUShSP8413636.2735.3735.68—.08
PrUShD38681325.3024.5124.85+.46
QuantmS784027.747.327.49—.01
RegionsFn .808320818.7317.8218.01—.44
Roblox8254040.0838.8839.91—.37
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
1003770439.06433.59437.18+.52
SpdrBiot .44e7812790.8587.8388.89—1.34
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
27270244.5542.5342.85—1.29
Salesforce89573211.71205.02209.40+.42
Schwab 1f14983755.3453.7154.35—.40
SentinOne8564616.1815.5716.10+.31
Shellplc 2e7488959.9958.9659.36+.97
Shopifys16687266.5663.8565.88+2.04
SnapIncA17070110.3910.0710.25—.07
SwstAirl .7214686833.6432.6833.57+1.12
SwstnEngy1217975.375.185.25—.08
Square9157965.8762.8763.69—1.83
SPHlthC 1.01e
123994130.99129.70130.20—1.35
SPCnSt 1.28e13848374.0973.5173.84+.45
SPEngy 2.04e23798782.0979.5080.10—.83
SPDRFncl .46e
57118433.5933.1033.21—.13
SPInds 1.12e
149508104.87103.60104.05—.28
SPTech .78e
83797172.47169.86172.41+1.76
SpdrRESel7845337.8037.2337.57+.20
SPUtil 1.55e14023467.0166.0966.22—.04
TaiwSemi 1.56e
128314107.70105.22107.41+.61
Target 4.32f
149549134.53127.93133.23+4.51
TevaPhrm1175347.627.397.46—.07
Transocn2018886.205.966.16+.30
TruistFn 2.089259933.0931.4631.72—.68
2xLongs845635.885.535.54—.34
UberTch15063741.5940.5741.27—.14
UiPath10986918.3717.5617.99+.09
USBancrp 1.9217727333.4431.8932.10—.60
USNGas916926.496.366.45+.03
USSteel .207646824.3423.2423.56—.32
UtdhlthGp 7.52f
146527460.63445.68459.86—31.45
UntySftw36871042.3538.2541.04+2.46
ValeSA 3.08e29900314.3614.0714.25+.35
VanEGold .06e15618731.4830.5330.87—.02
VangEmg 1.10e8886341.7541.3741.69+.39
VangFTSE 1.10e
7757747.1346.6246.89+.12
VerizonCm 2.61
15436835.9835.6235.73+.25
VirgnGal1366004.524.234.40+.17
Visa 1.8091595225.47222.58223.44+.04
WellsFargo 1.20f
14821642.9941.9942.08—.57
Xpeng18836510.9310.4910.80+.51
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.