49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is unlikely to play in San Francisco’s preseason opener

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, right, throws a pass while taking part in a drill during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, right, throws a pass while taking part in a drill during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy (13) and Trey Lance (5) throw passes during the NFL team's football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy (13) and Trey Lance (5) throw passes during the NFL team’s football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By JOSH DUBOW
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy will get his first chance to face another team since offseason elbow surgery when San Francisco practices against the Las Vegas Raiders this week but is unlikely to play in the 49ers’ exhibition opener.

Shanahan said Purdy will take part in both joint practices against the Raiders on Thursday and Friday and will get plenty of work with the starting team. Most of San Francisco’s top players will likely sit out the game on Sunday.

“I doubt Brock plays,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after practice. “We haven’t fully decided it yet. Usually when we go scrimmage against guys, I rarely play our starters. That’s usually my plan going into it because I’m a little more into the practices than the games. But I’ve changed my mind a couple of times, too, based off how those practices go.”

Purdy has been working his way back during the first two weeks of training camp, participating in two out of every three practices for the 49ers to build up strength in his surgically repaired right elbow. Shanahan said the team will reevaluate Purdy next week and decide if he’s ready to go three days in a row.

His absence from the first exhibition game on Sunday will give backups Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen more opportunity to play.

Lance and Darnold have been splitting time behind Purdy and with the first team when Purdy sits, while Allen has been working mostly with the third-string offense.

Purdy could play in the second exhibition game on Aug. 19 at home against Denver in what would be his first game action since tearing a ligament in his right elbow in an NFC title game loss at Philadelphia.

“I think it’s always good to play,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think he has to. A lot of guys don’t have to, but it usually helps.”

In other news, Shanahan said he’s not concerned about Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa’s holdout from training camp. Bosa hasn’t reported to the team as he seeks a long-term extension to replace the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Shanahan said he hasn’t asked general manager John Lynch for an update on contract talks and believes Bosa will be ready for the start of the season no matter when he reports.

“There’s not much to ask,” Shanahan said. “I don’t know if Bosa has ever done a (full) training camp, and he’s done pretty good. It’s a little different when you’re a d-lineman. Everyone wants people here. You want to do that stuff. It doesn’t affect the team much from a d-end standpoint. I have as much confidence in Nick from any player I’ve been around in how he prepares and everything. I know they’ll get it right, both sides, and I’m excited when I do see him.”

NOTES: WR Brandon Aiyuk got a rest day. ... RB Elijah Mitchell (adductor), OL Aaron Banks (concussion), OL Jaylon Moore (knee), DE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) and DT Kalia Davis (knee) remain sidelined.

