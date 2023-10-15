Browns stun 49ers 19-17, hand San Francisco its first loss and QB Brock Purdy his first as starter
San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody, top right, and Mitch Wishnowsky (18) react as Cleveland Browns’ Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) and Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after Moody missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns players and coaches celebrate, rear, as San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) and Mitch Wishnowsky react after Moody missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) is congratulated by Corey Bojorquez after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker, middle, dives between San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, left, and safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker rolls out to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., left, is congratulated by defensive end Za’Darius Smith after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, celebrates with Corey Bojorquez after kicking a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody, top right, and Mitch Wishnowsky (18) react as Cleveland Browns’ Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) and Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after Moody missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody, top right, and Mitch Wishnowsky (18) react as Cleveland Browns’ Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) and Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after Moody missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns players and coaches celebrate, rear, as San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) and Mitch Wishnowsky react after Moody missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns players and coaches celebrate, rear, as San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) and Mitch Wishnowsky react after Moody missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) is congratulated by Corey Bojorquez after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) is congratulated by Corey Bojorquez after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker, middle, dives between San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, left, and safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker, middle, dives between San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, left, and safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker rolls out to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker rolls out to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., left, is congratulated by defensive end Za’Darius Smith after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., left, is congratulated by defensive end Za’Darius Smith after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, celebrates with Corey Bojorquez after kicking a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, celebrates with Corey Bojorquez after kicking a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left, leaving San Francisco stunned 19-17 by the Cleveland Browns, who ended the 49ers’ regular-season winning streak at 15 on Sunday and handed quarterback Brock Purdy his first loss as an NFL starter.
Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals for the Browns (3-2) — the last with 1:40 left, capping a drive helped by a disputed unnecessary roughness call against San Francisco (5-1). Cleveland pulled off the league’s biggest upset this season without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed his second straight game with a bruised right shoulder.
The 49ers came in looking nearly unbeatable after destroying Dallas 42-10 at home last week. But Cleveland’s defense was up to the task, and the 49ers were short-handed without playmakers Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who both went out with injuries.
P.J. Walker came off Cleveland’s practice squad and outplayed Purdy, who threw his first interception this season and finished with just 125 yards.
The 23-year-old Purdy had won his first 10 starts and nearly pulled out a comeback. He drove the 49ers into field-goal range in the final seconds before Moody pushed his attempt to the right.
When the ball sailed into the net, Cleveland’s sideline erupted in celebration and Browns fans danced in the aisles.
Purdy was just 12 of 27 for 125 yards.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl