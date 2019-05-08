Phillies 11, Cardinals 1
|Philadelphia
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|T.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Mrtin rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Grgrson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gsselin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dak.Hds p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|10
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|060
|020
|201—11
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000—
|1
E_Goldschmidt (3), Wong (4). DP_Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Hoskins (9), O.Herrera 2 (6). HR_B.Harper (7), Hoskins (11), Wieters (1). SF_C.Hernandez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,3-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Nicasio
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|St. Louis
|Hudson L,2-3
|5
|7
|8
|2
|3
|3
|Gregerson
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Webb
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leone
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Nola (Fowler).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.