Penguins-Sabres Sum
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|2—2
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Buffalo, Sobotka 1, 19:53 (pp).
Second Period_2, Buffalo, McCabe 1 (Rodrigues, Sobotka), 6:06. 3, Buffalo, Eichel 1 (Pilut), 13:44 (sh).
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, O’Neill 1 (Blueger), 15:43. 5, Pittsburgh, Riikola 1 (Guentzel, Sprong), 16:21.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-7-12_26. Buffalo 14-9-6_29.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-1-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 1-0-0 (14-14), Wedgewood 0-0-0 (12-10).
A_15,602 (19,070). T_2:23.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Dean Morton. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.