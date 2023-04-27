AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    April 27, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May348.0353.8336.1353.3+4.3
    Est. sales 166. Wed.'s sales 162
    Wed.'s open int 677
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.900
    Jun94.800
    Wed.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.70094.70094.64094.64750
    Jun94.64594.65594.58594.58565
    Est. sales 19,797. Wed.'s sales 60,530
    Wed.'s open int 614,033, up 9,311
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.