Mets 3, Astros 3
|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.McNil lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|G.Blnco lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wrenn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Altve dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bra.Lee pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Diaz ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Espnosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Vasquez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Broxton dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.White 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Beer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kczmrsk rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|To.Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Stbbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dwson rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Thmpson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Myfield ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hggerty 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arauz pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tanielu 2b
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Gllorme 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|2
|3
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|3
|New York
|000
|030
|000—3
|Houston
|000
|300
|000—3
E_Haggerty (1). DP_New York 1, Houston 0. LOB_New York 8, Houston 11. 2B_Gurriel (1). 3B_Tanielu (1). HR_Thompson (1). SB_Springer (1), Arauz (1). CS_Reddick (1), Alvarez (1).
Other news
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Syndergaard
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rhame
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Avilan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bashlor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Zamora
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Conlon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|Verlander
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Emanuel
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Paredes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|McCurry
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Solomon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
WP_Avilan, Paredes.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Roberto Ortiz.