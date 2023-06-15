June 15, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|522.0
|528.0
|520.5
|525.0
|+2.0
|Sep
|532.0
|539.0
|529.5
|539.0
|+6.5
|Nov
|542.0
|545.5
|539.0
|545.5
|+4.0
|Est. sales 553.
|Wed.'s sales 1,117
|Wed.'s open int 7,321
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.820
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.485
|94.502
|94.477
|94.497
|Est. sales 10,024.
|Wed.'s sales 16,440
|Wed.'s open int 503,366