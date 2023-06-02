June 2, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly percent leaders,
|UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1AtentoSA
|2.80
|+1.34
|Up
|91.8
|2ArlingtnAst
|4.15
|+1.40
|Up
|50.9
|3EquitrMids
|9.08
|+2.99
|Up
|49.1
|4Biohavenn
|21.72
|+6.20
|Up
|39.9
|5CarvanaA
|15.68
|+3.94
|Up
|33.6
|6TaroPharm
|38.03
|+8.64
|Up
|29.4
|7SamsaraA
|24.31
|+5.25
|Up
|27.5
|8PureStorage
|34.25
|+6.69
|Up
|24.3
|9QuanexBldg
|26.02
|+4.93
|Up
|23.4
|10CmtyHlthSys
|3.77
|+.70
|Up
|22.8
|11CtzInc
|2.11
|+.37
|Up
|21.3
|12SonSenLiv
|8.44
|+1.45
|Up
|20.7
|13CenterraGld
|6.13
|+1.04
|Up
|20.4
|14JumiaTech
|3.26
|+.53
|Up
|19.4
|15AshfordHT
|4.56
|+.73
|Up
|19.1
|16Wayfair
|43.21
|+6.79
|Up
|18.6
|17Alteryx
|42.35
|+6.52
|Up
|18.2
|18Chemours
|33.64
|+5.12
|Up
|18.0
|19VeevaSys
|195.00
|+29.52
|Up
|17.8
|20Edenor
|10.70
|+1.56
|Up
|17.1
|21TownsqMedia
|10.49
|+1.52
|Up
|16.9
|22Snowflake
|175.21
|+25.20
|Up
|16.8
|23UiPath
|18.24
|+2.62
|Up
|16.8
|24XFincl
|3.85
|+.55
|Up
|16.7
|25AzulSA
|11.20
|+1.59
|Up
|16.5
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1AdvanceAuto
|67.56
|—44.59
|Off
|39.8
|2SentinlOne
|13.44
|—7.21
|Off
|34.9
|3SunlTech
|3.26
|—
|.85
|Off
|20.7
|4Tillys
|6.45
|—1.52
|Off
|19.1
|5DollarGen
|166.12
|—38.98
|Off
|19.0
|6LighteMtrrs
|3.59
|—
|.78
|Off
|17.8
|7PagerDuty
|23.00
|—3.64
|Off
|13.7
|8AMERCO
|54.60
|—8.58
|Off
|13.6
|9NerdyA
|2.58
|—
|.38
|Off
|12.8
|10PVHCorp
|77.64
|—11.37
|Off
|12.8
|11Guidewire
|70.89
|—10.34
|Off
|12.7
|12AmercoN
|49.36
|—7.07
|Off
|12.5
|13LionsGateA
|10.28
|—1.29
|Off
|11.1
|14TorridHldg
|2.23
|—
|.27
|Off
|10.8
|15LionsGateB
|9.67
|—1.12
|Off
|10.4
|16Waterdrop
|2.34
|—
|.27
|Off
|10.3
|17VinceHldg
|5.18
|—
|.59
|Off
|10.2
|18FourSeasEdrs
|8.37
|—.94
|Off
|10.1
|19BrghtHlthrs
|10.61
|—1.16
|Off
|9.9
|20CapriHldg
|36.10
|—3.87
|Off
|9.7
|21DouglEllim
|2.94
|—
|.31
|Off
|9.5
|22CorEnInfpfA
|7.42
|—
|.73
|Off
|9.0
|23GenieEngy
|14.20
|—1.39
|Off
|8.9
|24iHuman
|2.70
|—
|.25
|Off
|8.5
|25NatrlGrocers
|10.58
|—
|.97
|Off
|8.4
|—————————