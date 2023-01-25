AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    EEUU dice que enviará 31 tanques militares Abrams a Ucrania

    Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) — EEUU dice que enviará 31 tanques militares Abrams a Ucrania.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.