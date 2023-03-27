AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    March 27, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc18.87+.26
    Altria44.27+.30
    AmerenCp84.34+.30
    AmExpress162.60+2.82
    ArchDanM77.75+1.14
    AutoZone2347.48+18.08
    BPPLC36.78+.90
    Boeing201.00+3.47
    BristMySq68.74+1.06
    Brunswick77.87+.76
    CampbSoup54.83+.29
    Chevron157.88+1.82
    Citigroup44.68+1.57
    CocaCola61.26+.36
    ConAgraBr37.14.07
    ConocoPhil98.32+2.89
    Corning33.59+.74
    CurtissWright171.05+1.12
    DTEEnergy105.96.79
    DeereCo391.09+4.59
    DillardsInc292.60—9.35
    Disney94.99+.91
    DuPont69.36+.76
    EmersonElec82.56.33
    Entergy104.90+1.21
    ExxonMobil105.98+2.45
    FMCCorp118.42+.73
    FirstEnergy39.14.03
    FootLocker38.40+.42
    FordMot11.55+.04
    GenDynam224.47+.97
    GenlElec93.10+1.73
    GenMill85.14+.34
    HPInc27.98+.26
    Halliburton30.31+.71
    Hershey249.22+1.36
    HomeDepot283.16+.14
    IBM129.31+4.02
    IntlPaper34.73+.25
    JohnsonJn153.87+1.22
    KrogerCo48.91.15
    LindsayCorp147.41+.23
    LockheedM473.38—1.16
    LowesCos190.39+.93
    MarathonOil22.78+.62
    McDonalds274.19+2.86
    NCRCorp21.98+.12
    Nucor150.83+2.18
    OGEEnergy35.96+.29
    OccidentPet59.48+1.30
    ONEOK60.98+1.50
    PG&amp;ECorp15.84+.20
    Pfizer40.36.03
    ProctGamb146.31.41
    RaythnTech96.69+.25
    RexAmRescS28.47+.23
    RockwellAuto278.27+.67
    Schlumbrg46.54+1.97
    SnapOn236.70+2.31
    Textron68.50+.76
    3MCo101.42+.28
    Timken77.65+1.46
    TraneTech182.06.01
    UnionPacif191.96+3.45
    USSteel25.65+.65
    VerizonComm38.01+.35
    ViadCorp19.51+.30
    WalMart144.28+2.48
    WellsFargo37.45+1.22
    WilliamsCos29.13+.39
    Winnebago54.93+.11
    YumBrands128.01+.18
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.