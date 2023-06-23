AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Double-A Eastern League Glance

    June 23, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    Northeast Division
    WLPct.GB
    Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)4025.615
    Portland (Boston)3828.576
    Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3431.5236
    New Hampshire (Toronto)3431.5236
    Hartford (Colorado)2837.43112
    Reading (Philadelphia)2738.41513

    Southwest Division
    WLPct.GB
    Erie (Detroit)3630.545
    Altoona (Pittsburgh)3332.508
    Akron (Cleveland)3233.492
    Harrisburg (Washington)3133.4844
    Richmond (San Francisco)2936.446
    Bowie (Baltimore)2937.4397

    ___

    Thursday's Games

    Bowie 9, Altoona 8

    Reading 10, Portland 5

    Binghamton 8, Akron 2

    Harrisburg 11, Richmond 3

    Somerset 4, New Hampshire 3, 14 innings

    Hartford 10, Erie 9

    Friday's Games

    Binghamton at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 2, 5:05 p.m.

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6:20 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.