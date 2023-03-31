Ski Report

Click to copy

Big Powderhorn — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 01: Last day.

Boyne Mountain — Wed 7:31a machine groomed 65 - 65 base 52 of 63 trails 83% open, 359 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 10:35a machine groomed 40 - 50 base 51 of 59 trails 90% open, 104 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Marquette — Wed 7:32a machine groomed 40 - 40 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Tue-Thu: 1p-9p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Mount Bohemia — Wed 7:33a packed powder 50 - 50 base 95 of 106 trails 90% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Nubs Nob — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 44 - 44 base 43 of 53 trails, 81% open 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 02: Last day.

Ski Brule — Wed 8:10a 8 new packed powder 72 - 72 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sat: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Snowriver Mountain Resort — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 15 - 45 base 52 of 52 trails, 100% open, 6 of 15 lifts Jackson Creek Summit9am - 4:15pmBlack River Basin Thurs Friday10am - 4:15pm; Jackson Creek SummitSat/Sun: 9a-4:15 Black River Basin10am - 4:15pm.

Treetops — Wed 5:44p machine groomed 18 - 30 base 19 of 24 trails, 91% open 73 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Minnesota

Andes Tower Hills — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 40 - 40 base Fri: 10a-5; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Detroit Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/02 spring snow 20 - 20 base Mon: 4p-8p; Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sun-MonApr 02: Last day.

Giants Ridge — Wed 8:52a machine groomed 42 - 50 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:38a machine groomed 30 - 50 base 57 of 62 trails 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Spirit Mountain — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 36 - 36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Tue: 1p-8p; Wed-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-6p; Open Tue-Sun Apr 08: Last day.

South Dakota

Terry Peak — Wed 8:43a 3 - 4 new hard packed machine groomed 26 - 36 base 30 of 30 trails, 100% open, 15 miles, 450 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wisconsin

Granite Peak — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 38 - 38 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 165 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Trollhaugen — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 24 - 48 base Open Sat Apr 01: 10a-5p; Apr 01: Last day.

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:15a 3 new powder machine groomed 67 - 67 base 137 of 147 trails, 94% open, 1378 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 3:57a 6 new powder 91 - 105 base 117 of 122 trails, 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 3:57a 5 new powder 67 - 71 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:24a 5 new machine groomed 60 - 60 base 165 of 169 trails, 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Breckenridge — Wed 5:22a 7 new powder machine groomed 68 - 68 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Wed 3:57a 3 new powder 55 - 57 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.

Cooper — Wed 5:56a 4 new powder machine groomed 49 - 59 base 64 of 64 trails 100% open, 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain — Wed 5:18a 6 new powder machine groomed 71 - 71 base 152 of 155 trails, 98% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte — Wed 5:25a 4 new machine groomed 93 - 93 base 160 of 160 trails, 100% open, 1547 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain — Wed 12:52p machine groomed 30 - 30 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 16: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:47a 4 new machine groomed 30 - 30 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 42 - 42 base 51 of 51 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.

Howelsen Hill — Closed for Snow Sports

Irwin — Wed 8:34a powder machine groomed 114 - 140 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open

Kendall Mountain — Operating, no details Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Keystone — Wed 6:17a 5 new powder machine groomed 57 - 57 base 130 of 130 trails 100% open, 3149 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loveland — Wed 4:46a 4 new powder machine groomed 61 - 64 base 94 of 94 trails 100% open, 1800 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:53a 6 new powder machine groomed 78 - 78 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn — Wed 5:55a 5 new powder machine groomed 97 - 97 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Wed 5:27a 4 new powder machine groomed 92 - 98 base 105 of 105 trails 100% open, 1099 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:50a 8 new powder 100 - 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 4:50a 5 new powder 71 - 98 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat — Wed 5:23a 5 new powder 86 - 126 base 171 of 171 trails, 100% open, 2965 acres, 19 of 21 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30-4p, 5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Sunlight — Wed 8:02a 12 new machine groomed 75 - 76 base 76 of 77 trails 99% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Telluride — Wed 5:26a 9 new powder machine groomed 70 - 72 base 144 of 147 trails 100% open, 1540 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 02: Last day.

Vail — Wed 5:24a 4 new machine groomed 74 - 74 base 275 of 275 trails 100% open, 33 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 6:07a 6 new powder machine groomed 81 - 81 base 167 of 168 trails, 99% open, 3022 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Wed 2:25p 10 new powder machine groomed 158 - 173 base 133 of 133 trails, 10% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 8:27a 2 new machine groomed 60 - 98 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed 8:35a machine groomed 50 - 50 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed--Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:19a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 88 - 88 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Discovery — Wed 6:46a 7 new powder machine groomed 64 - 98 base 59 of 74 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Great Divide — Wed 6:55a 6 - 8 new powder machine groomed 20 - 40 base 88 of 126 trails, 70% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Lost Trail — Wed 6:59a 13 new machine groomed 75 - 85 base 40 of 69 trails 58% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Montana Snowbowl — Wed 6:56a 2 new machine groomed 52 - 88 base 32 of 40 trails, 80% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Red Lodge — Wed 6:05a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 64 - 87 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 1167 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown — Wed 6:23a 7 new powder machine groomed 51 - 72 base 39 of 39 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Whitefish — Wed 7:10a spring snow machine groomed 29 - 89 base 113 of 113 trails 100% open, 3000 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

New Mexico

Sipapu — Wed 3:33a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 20 - 46 base 37 of 43 trails 90% open, 180 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 6:35a powder machine groomed 92 - 92 base 86 of 89 trails 97% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Taos — Wed 5:50a 4 new variable machine groomed 83 - 97 base 110 of 110 trails 100% open, 13 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Utah

Alta — Wed 5:47a 20 new powder machine groomed 224 - 224 base 109 of 118 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 23: Last day.

Beaver Mountain — Wed 5:48a 5 new powder machine groomed 112 - 112 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:07a 6 new powder machine groomed 126 - 126 base 71 of 71 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Brighton — Wed 6:08a 16 new powder machine groomed 193 - 193 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 29: Last day.

Cherry Peak — Wed 6:23a 15 new powder machine groomed 76 - 76 base 38 of 38 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p.

Deer Valley — Wed 6:24a 8 new machine groomed 147 - 147 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Eagle Point — Wed 6:28a 6 new machine groomed 105 - 105 base 39 of 40 trails, 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Open Fri-Sun; Apr 02: Last day.

Nordic Valley — Wed 6:25a 4 new powder machine groomed 95 - 95 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Park City — Wed 5:41a 14 new powder machine groomed 114 - 156 base 325 of 346 trails, 94% open, 6525 acres, 37 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:30a 11 new powder machine groomed 120 - 120 base 142 of 154 trails, 92% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 6:20a 16 new powder machine groomed 210 - 210 base 102 of 118 trails, 86% open, 2525 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird — Wed 6:04a 20 new powder machine groomed 181 - 181 base 100 of 169 trails, 59% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 6:02a 20 new powder machine groomed 184 - 184 base 45 of 82 trails 55% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sundance — Wed 6:26a 11 new powder machine groomed 153 - 153 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 7:08a 5 new machine groomed 118 - 146 base 95 of 112 trails, 85% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon — Wed 6:57a variable machine groomed 45 - 45 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Jackson Hole — Wed 6:21a 3 new powder machine groomed 41 - 129 base 129 of 131 trails, 98% open, 2450 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Wed Reopen 04/01 powder machine groomed 45 - 48 base Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri/Sat; Apr 1: Last Day.

Snowy Range — Wed 4:58a 2 new powder machine groomed 47 - 55 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pine — Closed for Snow Sports