    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 23, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3927.591
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3628.5632
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3530.538
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)3232.5006
    Wilmington (Washington)2935.4539
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2837.43110½

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Greenville (Boston)3630.545
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3429.540½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3130.508
    Rome (Atlanta)3036.4556
    Hickory (Texas)2734.443
    Asheville (Houston)2635.426

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 2

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, canc.

    Hickory 7, Asheville 4

    Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 3

    Jersey Shore 6, Rome 2

    Bowling Green 17, Greenville 2

    Thursday's Games

    Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 1

    Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 5, 10 innings

    Hickory at Asheville, canc.

    Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 1

    Rome 4, Jersey Shore 2

    Bowling Green 8, Greenville 0

    Friday's Games

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

