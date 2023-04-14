AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 14, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.82.14
    Altria45.00+.03
    AmerenCp89.46.64
    AmExpress161.64.66
    ArchDanM81.98+.76
    AutoZone2631.95+13.30
    BPPLC40.34.13
    Boeing202.01—11.58
    BristMySq70.18.51
    Brunswick81.59+.25
    CampbSoup55.05.28
    Chevron171.89.20
    Citigroup49.13+1.83
    CocaCola62.99.16
    ConAgraBr37.03.52
    ConocoPhil108.33.71
    Corning34.71.23
    CurtissWright175.85—1.21
    DTEEnergy112.77.41
    DeereCo386.37+1.63
    DillardsInc298.84+1.44
    Disney99.18—1.66
    DuPont70.58.69
    EmersonElec86.11+.70
    Entergy108.12—1.05
    ExxonMobil115.51.26
    FMCCorp123.09.76
    FirstEnergy40.93.27
    FootLocker39.55.13
    FordMot12.45.01
    GenDynam227.80.97
    GenlElec94.83+.53
    GenMill86.95
    HPInc29.93+.03
    Halliburton33.47.35
    Hershey256.54—1.46
    HomeDepot292.81+.66
    IBM127.63.27
    IntlPaper35.76.65
    JohnsonJn164.76—1.36
    KrogerCo46.79.26
    LindsayCorp129.24.71
    LockheedM487.64—4.50
    LowesCos201.97+.50
    MarathonOil25.65.01
    McDonalds288.30.77
    NCRCorp22.75.28
    Nucor146.44.39
    OGEEnergy37.84.30
    OccidentPet64.33.44
    ONEOK66.94+.17
    PG&amp;ECorp16.84+.04
    Pfizer41.11.37
    ProctGamb150.91.87
    RaythnTech101.41.27
    RexAmRescS28.58.46
    RockwellAuto277.03—1.08
    Schlumbrg52.47+.58
    SnapOn240.21+1.30
    Textron68.59+.23
    3MCo105.48.68
    Timken77.32+.40
    TraneTech174.78.99
    UnionPacif198.54+.62
    USSteel25.62.67
    VerizonComm39.11.22
    ViadCorp18.69.18
    WalMart148.40—1.09
    WellsFargo39.47.19
    WilliamsCos30.33.18
    Winnebago58.12+.39
    YumBrands134.59.07
