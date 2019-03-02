Brewers 7, Cubs 4
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Mrzilli pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Zobrist dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Amaya ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brynt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Erceg 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T.Davis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nat.Orf pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Admes ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Grandal c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gswisch ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gmbrone 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Hager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Young lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Gamel rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Zagunis rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tr.Lutz pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C.Burks pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|E.Kratz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hnnmann lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Milwaukee
|200
|003
|110—7
|Chicago
|000
|022
|000—4
DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Taylor 2 (3), Gamel (1), Zobrist (1), Evans (2), Zagunis (1). HR_Shaw (1), Erceg (2), Giambrone (2). SF_Adames (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Anderson
|BS, 0-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Davies W, 1-0
|2 2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Wilkerson
|2 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Jackson S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Lester
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Cishek
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carasiti L, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Bergman
|1 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Clarkin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Baldonado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Wick (Aguilar), Clarkin (Kratz).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.