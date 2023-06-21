June 21, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.61
|—
|.17
|Altria
|43.95
|+.48
|AmerenCp
|83.20
|+.32
|AmExpress
|167.92
|—1.49
|ArchDanM
|73.46
|—
|.62
|AutoZone
|2446.28
|—6.79
|BPPLC
|35.43
|+.36
|Boeing
|212.08
|—
|.29
|BristMySq
|65.50
|—
|.53
|Brunswick
|83.77
|—
|.09
|CampbSoup
|45.68
|—
|.11
|Chevron
|154.88
|+1.20
|Citigroup
|47.41
|—
|.20
|CocaCola
|61.43
|+.17
|ConAgraBr
|34.39
|+.15
|ConocoPhil
|103.70
|+1.67
|Corning
|34.42
|—
|.48
|CurtissWright
|178.69
|+3.10
|DTEEnergy
|113.62
|+.43
|DeereCo
|416.59
|+8.61
|DillardsInc
|325.29
|—3.55
|Disney
|88.64
|—1.11
|DuPont
|68.42
|—
|.28
|EmersonElec
|87.45
|+.67
|Entergy
|100.59
|+1.06
|ExxonMobil
|103.87
|+1.15
|FMCCorp
|108.86
|+3.58
|FirstEnergy
|39.45
|+.16
|FootLocker
|26.63
|+.04
|FordMot
|14.02
|—
|.20
|GenDynam
|217.53
|+2.04
|GenlElec
|105.05
|+1.03
|GenMill
|81.38
|+.74
|HPInc
|29.85
|—
|.31
|Halliburton
|31.92
|+.44
|Hershey
|258.89
|+.43
|HomeDepot
|300.70
|—
|.71
|IBM
|133.69
|—2.27
|IntlPaper
|31.12
|—
|.40
|JohnsonJn
|163.88
|—
|.25
|KrogerCo
|45.68
|—
|.15
|LindsayCorp
|130.68
|+2.53
|LockheedM
|466.04
|+7.66
|LowesCos
|214.25
|—1.21
|MarathonOil
|23.04
|+.22
|McDonalds
|294.52
|+1.48
|NCRCorp
|24.69
|—
|.21
|Nucor
|151.90
|+2.38
|OGEEnergy
|36.58
|+.14
|OccidentPet
|57.47
|+.24
|ONEOK
|59.08
|—
|.24
|PG&ECorp
|17.28
|+.41
|Pfizer
|38.90
|—
|.44
|ProctGamb
|149.44
|+1.28
|RaythnTech
|99.07
|+1.37
|RexAmRescS
|33.04
|—
|.53
|RockwellAuto
|320.75
|+5.36
|Schlumbrg
|47.76
|+.50
|SnapOn
|272.88
|—
|.14
|Textron
|66.56
|+.50
|3MCo
|101.47
|—
|.83
|Timken
|86.76
|+.59
|TraneTech
|185.96
|+.25
|UnionPacif
|203.65
|+2.27
|USSteel
|23.39
|—
|.08
|VerizonComm
|35.83
|+.02
|ViadCorp
|24.14
|—
|.28
|WalMart
|154.46
|+.30
|WellsFargo
|41.65
|—
|.24
|WilliamsCos
|30.82
|+.18
|Winnebago
|63.36
|—
|.82
|YumBrands
|136.74
|+.92