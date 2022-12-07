BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

1. Minnetonka 4-0-0 1 2. Wayzata 3-0-0 2 3. Rogers 3-0-0 5 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's 1-1-0 6 5. Maple Grove 2-2-0 4 6. Andover 3-2-0 3 7. St. Thomas Academy 4-0-0 9 8. Lakeville South 1-1-0 7 9. Hill-Murray 1-1-0 8 10. Holy Family Catholic 4-1-0 11 11. Moorhead 3-3-0 14 12. Stillwater 3-1-0 NR 13. Cretin-Derham Hall 1-2-0 12 14. Chanhassen 3-1-0 15 15. Edina 1-3-0 13 16. Grand Rapids 5-0-0 20 17. Eden Prairie 0-2-0 10 18. White Bear Lake 3-1-0 16 19. Eastview 3-1-0 17 20. Centennial 3-2-0 18

Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Roseau, Shakopee, Duluth East, Gentry Academy, Champlin Park, Lakeville North, Woodbury.

Class A

Record Pvs 1. Hermantown 2-0-0 1 2. Warroad 3-0-0 2 3. Mahtomedi 3-1-0 3 4. Providence Academy 4-0-0 9 5. Orono 3-0-0 6 6. East Grand Forks 3-2-0 4 7. Northfield 3-1-0 8 8. Little Falls 2-2-0 10 9. Duluth Denfeld 2-0-1 15 10. Detroit Lakes 3-1-0 14 11. Thief River Falls 2-2-0 12 12. Delano1Rockford 0-3-0 7 13. Fergus Falls 1-2-0 20 14. Alexandria 0-3-0 5 15. Hibbing-Chisholm 3-2-1 NR 16. St. Cloud Cathedral 1-3-0 11 17. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato 3-0-1 19 18. Chisago Lakes Area 0-0-1 17 19. Monticello 0-3-1 18 20. River Lake 1-1-1 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Luverne, Breck, Wadena-Deer Creek, New Ulm, Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis.