    BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll

    By The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

    The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

    Class AA

    1. Minnetonka 4-0-0 1
    2. Wayzata 3-0-0 2
    3. Rogers 3-0-0 5
    4. Benilde-St. Margaret's 1-1-0 6
    5. Maple Grove 2-2-0 4
    6. Andover 3-2-0 3
    7. St. Thomas Academy 4-0-0 9
    8. Lakeville South 1-1-0 7
    9. Hill-Murray 1-1-0 8
    10. Holy Family Catholic 4-1-0 11
    11. Moorhead 3-3-0 14
    12. Stillwater 3-1-0 NR
    13. Cretin-Derham Hall 1-2-0 12
    14. Chanhassen 3-1-0 15
    15. Edina 1-3-0 13
    16. Grand Rapids 5-0-0 20
    17. Eden Prairie 0-2-0 10
    18. White Bear Lake 3-1-0 16
    19. Eastview 3-1-0 17
    20. Centennial 3-2-0 18

    Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Roseau, Shakopee, Duluth East, Gentry Academy, Champlin Park, Lakeville North, Woodbury.

    Class A

    Record Pvs
    1. Hermantown 2-0-0 1
    2. Warroad 3-0-0 2
    3. Mahtomedi 3-1-0 3
    4. Providence Academy 4-0-0 9
    5. Orono 3-0-0 6
    6. East Grand Forks 3-2-0 4
    7. Northfield 3-1-0 8
    8. Little Falls 2-2-0 10
    9. Duluth Denfeld 2-0-1 15
    10. Detroit Lakes 3-1-0 14
    11. Thief River Falls 2-2-0 12
    12. Delano1Rockford 0-3-0 7
    13. Fergus Falls 1-2-0 20
    14. Alexandria 0-3-0 5
    15. Hibbing-Chisholm 3-2-1 NR
    16. St. Cloud Cathedral 1-3-0 11
    17. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato 3-0-1 19
    18. Chisago Lakes Area 0-0-1 17
    19. Monticello 0-3-1 18
    20. River Lake 1-1-1 NR

    Others Receiving Votes: Luverne, Breck, Wadena-Deer Creek, New Ulm, Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis.

