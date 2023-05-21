AP NEWS
    Ganadores en la historia de Preakness Stakes

    May 21, 2023

    2023 — National Treasure

    2022 — Early Voting

    2021 — Rombauer

    2020 — Swiss Skydiver

    2019 — War of Will

    2018 — Justify

    2017 — Cloud Computing

    2016 — Exaggerator

    2015 — American Pharoah

    2014 — California Chrome

    2013 — Oxbow

    2012 — I’ll Have Another

    2011 — Shackleford

    2010 — Lookin at Lucky

    2009 — Rachel Alexandra

    2008 — Big Brown

    2007 — Curlin

    2006 — Bernardini

    2005 — Afleet Alex

    2004 — Smarty Jones

    2003 — Funny Cide

    2002 — War Emblem

    2001 — Point Given

    2000 — Red Bullet

    1999 — Charismatic

    1998 — Real Quiet

    1997 — Silver Charm

    1996 — Louis Quatorze

    1995 — Timber Country

    1994 — Tabasco Cat

    1993 — Prairie Bayou

    1992 — Pine Bluff

    1991 — Hansel

    1990 — Summer Squall

    1989 — Sunday Silence

    1988 — Risen Star

    1987 — Alysheba

    1986 — Snow Chief

    1985 — Tank’s Prospect

    1984 — Gate Dancer

    1983 — Deputed Testamony

    1982 — Aloma’s Ruler

    1981 — Pleasant Colony

    1980 — Codex

    1979 — Spectacular Bid

    1978 — Affirmed

    1977 — Seattle Slew

    1976 — Elocutionist

    1975 — Master Derby

    1974 — Little Current

    1973 — Secretariat

    1972 — Bee Bee Bee

    1971 — Canonero II

    1970 — Personality

    1969 — Majestic Prince

    1968 — Forward Pass

    1967 — Damascus

    1966 — Kauai King

    1965 — Tom Rolfe

    1964 — Northern Dancer

    1963 — Candy Spots

    1962 — Greek Money

    1961 — Carry Back

    1960 — Bally Ache

    1959 — Royal Orbit

    1958 — Tim Tam

    1957 — Bold Ruler

    1956 — Fabius

    1955 — Nashua

    1954 — Hasty Road

    1953 — Native Dancer

    1952 — Blue Man

    1951 — Bold

    1950 — Hill Prince

    1949 — Capot

    1948 — Citation

    1947 — Faultless

    1946 — Assault

    1945 — Polynesian

    1944 — Pensive

    1943 — Count Fleet

    1942 — Alsab

    1941 — Whirlaway

    1940 — Bimelech

    1939 — Challedon

    1938 — Dauber

    1937 — War Admiral

    1936 — Bold Venture

    1935 — Omaha

    1934 — High Quest

    1933 — Head Play

    1932 — Burgoo King

    1931 — Mate

    1930 — Gallant Fox

    1929 — Dr. Freeland

    1928 — Victorian

    1927 — Bostonian

    1926 — Display

    1925 — Coventry

    1924 — Nellie Morse

    1923 — Vigil

    1922 — Pillory

    1921 — Broomspun

    1920 — Man o’ War

    1919 — Sir Barton

    1918 — War Cloud and Jack Hare, Jr.

    1917 — Kalitan

    1916 — Damrosch

    1915 — Rhine Maiden

    1914 — Holiday

    1913 — Buskin

    1912 — Colonel Holloway

    1911 — Watervale

    1910 — Lay Master

    1909 — Effendi

    1908 — Royal Tourist

    1907 — Don Enrique

    1906 — Whimsical

    1905 — Cairngorm

    1904 — Bryn Mawr

    1903 — Flocarline

    1902 — Old England

    1901 — The Parader

    1900 — Hindus

    1899 — Half Time

    1898 — Sly Fox

    1897 — Paul Kauver

    1896 — Margrave

    1895 — Belmar

    1894 — Assignee

    1893-91 — No se realizó

    1890 — Montague

    1889 — Buddhist

    1888 — Refund

    1887 — Dubine

    1886 — The Bard

    1885 — Tecumseh

    1884 — Knight of Ellerslie

    1883 — Jacobus

    1882 — Vanguard

    1881 — Saunterer

    1880 — Grenada

    1879 — Harold

    1878 — Duke of Magenta

    1877 — Cloverbrook

    1876 — Shirley

    1875 — Tom Ochiltree

    1874 — Culpepper

    1873 — Survivor

