BC-Merc Table,1st Add

May 23, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul501.5504.5497.0497.0—5.0
Sep522.5522.5520.0520.0—5.0
Est. sales 232. Mon.'s sales 40
Mon.'s open int 6,095, up 20
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.800
Mon.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.50094.50294.46294.47512
Est. sales 20,561. Mon.'s sales 21,444
Mon.'s open int 549,678, up 5,129
