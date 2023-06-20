June 20, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|163902
|4.73
|4.49
|4.59—.11
|AMCEntpf
|100027
|1.75
|1.70
|1.74
|AT&TInc 1.11
|353223
|16.08
|15.77
|15.78—.28
|AlgonPw .87
|75033
|8.54
|8.30
|8.52+.11
|Alibaba
|231949
|90.20
|87.32
|87.93—4.17
|Altria 3.76f
|80306
|44.08
|43.47
|43.47—.60
|Ambev .05e
|142111
|3.13
|3.10
|3.11+.02
|Amcor .48
|73729
|10.32
|10.18
|10.19—.16
|ArkInnova .78e
|107974
|44.71
|43.41
|44.26—.05
|Avantor
|70024
|19.83
|18.78
|19.65—.30
|BcoBrad .04a
|166235
|3.62
|3.57
|3.62+.11
|BkofAm .88
|389641
|29.04
|28.58
|28.87—.32
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|169459
|16.37
|15.96
|16.05—.66
|Boeing
|82095
|219.29
|211.88
|212.37—7.62
|BostonSci
|71008
|54.23
|53.55
|54.04—.28
|BrMySq 2.28
|107988
|66.37
|65.25
|66.03—.13
|CNHIndl .39e
|70476
|14.33
|14.15
|14.30—.23
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|91251
|68.96
|67.65
|68.67+.95
|CanoHl
|135705
|1.50
|1.33
|1.42+.17
|Carnival
|377996
|16.06
|15.70
|15.90+.10
|CarvanaA
|233824
|26.86
|23.11
|23.52—1.80
|CenovusE 1.60a
|89931
|16.62
|16.10
|16.40—.25
|ChrgePt
|173759
|8.80
|8.13
|8.20—.68
|Chevron 6.04f
|104378
|156.57
|152.24
|153.68—3.58
|Citigroup 2.04
|127764
|47.91
|47.08
|47.61—.58
|CocaCola 1.84f
|139703
|61.96
|61.24
|61.26—.41
|Coeur
|69817
|3.06
|2.92
|2.94—.17
|Coherent
|93020
|60.46
|54.31
|55.31+.44
|ConocoPhil 2.80e
|85896
|104.75
|101.02
|102.03—2.89
|Corning 1.12f
|74322
|35.35
|34.83
|34.90—.95
|Coupang
|96817
|17.32
|16.71
|17.20—.08
|DeltaAir
|121936
|42.64
|42.13
|42.48—.31
|DevonE .80f
|105393
|49.42
|47.39
|48.27—1.53
|DxSCBer
|110857
|27.99
|27.22
|27.41+.38
|DirSPBr
|224407
|14.89
|14.56
|14.66+.22
|DxSOXBr
|501754
|10.59
|9.95
|10.31+.21
|DxBiotBll
|197038
|7.08
|6.69
|6.97+.02
|DxSOXBl
|431508
|25.55
|23.98
|24.65—.59
|Dir30TrBul
|192288
|8.08
|7.94
|7.99+.14
|DrxSCBull .41e
|102897
|34.77
|33.78
|34.54—.44
|Disney
|149100
|90.78
|89.74
|89.75—1.57
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|84506
|12.83
|12.71
|12.75—.07
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|175107
|104.77
|102.12
|102.72—2.41
|Farfetch
|69536
|5.92
|5.58
|5.73—.02
|FstHorizon .60
|97509
|11.85
|11.58
|11.78+.03
|FordM .60a
|561793
|14.42
|13.98
|14.22—.20
|FrptMcM .30
|119567
|39.66
|38.58
|39.40—.49
|fuboTV
|108751
|2.10
|1.95
|2.01—.08
|Gap .60f
|126548
|9.50
|8.89
|8.95—.63
|GenMotors .36
|143682
|37.84
|36.92
|37.32—.64
|GinkgoBi
|163303
|1.94
|1.83
|1.89—.01
|GraphPkg .40
|77774
|25.55
|24.64
|24.66—1.35
|HPInc 1.05
|119006
|30.88
|30.10
|30.16—.84
|Hallibrtn .64
|84742
|32.28
|31.26
|31.48—1.10
|HeclaM .01e
|78472
|5.21
|5.04
|5.10—.19
|HPEnt .48
|193588
|17.47
|16.91
|17.01—.56
|iShBrazil .67e
|322891
|32.78
|32.37
|32.72+.40
|iShSilver
|240131
|21.45
|21.17
|21.26—.92
|iShChinaLC .87e
|517620
|28.17
|27.61
|27.67—1.24
|iShEMkts .59e
|496212
|40.35
|39.96
|40.08—.80
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|222292
|108.20
|107.85
|108.08+.39
|iShCorUSTr .33
|73309
|23.05
|22.99
|23.02+.06
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|171585
|103.66
|103.11
|103.31+.71
|iSEafe 1.66e
|166125
|72.72
|72.27
|72.42—.97
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|319153
|74.93
|74.73
|74.73—.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|323459
|185.57
|183.76
|185.13—.81
|Infosys .27
|76220
|15.84
|15.57
|15.64—.19
|Invitae
|74374
|1.26
|1.16
|1.21—.03
|iShJapan
|101984
|62.50
|62.12
|62.23—.87
|iShCorEM .95e
|115930
|50.11
|49.69
|49.80—.90
|ItauUnH
|212996
|5.99
|5.87
|5.98+.08
|JPMorgCh 4
|84283
|143.00
|141.04
|142.53—.73
|JohnJn 5.19f
|79951
|165.31
|163.81
|164.13—.10
|Keycorp .82f
|122280
|9.90
|9.68
|9.85—.08
|KindMorg 1.11f
|140338
|17.02
|16.64
|16.66—.38
|Kinrossg .12
|104541
|4.82
|4.63
|4.64—.24
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|273465
|28.71
|27.82
|27.84—1.68
|LloydBkg .14e
|93895
|2.27
|2.23
|2.23—.04
|LumenTch
|197782
|2.25
|2.10
|2.11—.14
|Macys .66f
|106231
|15.96
|15.55
|15.76—.09
|MarathnO .40f
|124459
|23.30
|22.51
|22.82—.68
|MedProp 1.16
|78786
|9.16
|8.99
|9.11—.07
|Merck 2.92
|77441
|110.86
|109.03
|110.23+.91
|MorgStan 3.10
|73805
|87.21
|86.25
|86.73—1.36
|NYCmtyB .68
|80864
|10.78
|10.63
|10.73+.08
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|90501
|43.26
|42.58
|43.10—.73
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|78016
|76.17
|74.50
|74.76—.83
|NikeB
|1.36
|106014
|112.82
|108.96
|109.54—4.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|93805
|4.23
|4.18
|4.20—.08
|NorwCruis
|119050
|19.37
|18.94
|19.29+.16
|NuHldg
|293873
|7.74
|7.54
|7.68+.14
|OcciPet .72f
|125701
|58.15
|56.87
|57.23—.92
|Oracle 1.60
|162671
|125.25
|121.96
|122.04—3.42
|Ovintvg 1.20f
|76546
|37.45
|35.36
|36.20—1.70
|PG&ECp
|203898
|17.44
|16.86
|16.87—.53
|Palantir
|809904
|16.89
|15.58
|15.79—.51
|PermResn
|79709
|10.40
|9.79
|10.00—.50
|PetrbrsA
|93850
|12.84
|12.50
|12.76+.39
|Petrobras 2.87e
|256224
|14.31
|13.93
|14.23+.33
|Pfizer 1.60f
|268588
|39.87
|39.33
|39.34—.72
|114627
|25.49
|24.76
|25.21—.15
|PrVixST
|83797
|5.61
|5.48
|5.48+.02
|ProShtQQQ
|254362
|10.86
|10.72
|10.76+.01
|ProShSP
|155363
|14.28
|14.17
|14.21+.08
|QuotientTc
|145195
|3.96
|3.85
|3.90+.55
|RegionsFn .80
|70070
|18.04
|17.71
|17.87—.25
|Roblox
|93663
|42.34
|40.52
|41.77—.03
|SpdrGold
|75403
|180.09
|179.22
|179.75—1.88
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|751203
|438.37
|435.03
|437.18—2.28
|SpdrBiot .44e
|73647
|88.17
|86.38
|87.64—.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|137675
|42.60
|41.86
|42.12—.95
|Salesforce
|95217
|217.05
|208.61
|216.97+5.21
|Schlmbrg 1f
|78054
|47.36
|46.47
|47.26—.52
|Schwab 1f
|91476
|54.14
|53.41
|53.93—.47
|Shopifys
|128826
|66.57
|63.32
|64.26—.45
|SnapIncA
|218677
|10.76
|10.38
|10.58—.10
|SwstAirl .72
|x89292
|34.64
|33.86
|34.47+.40
|SwstnEngy
|188472
|5.57
|5.38
|5.44—.11
|Square
|74532
|67.52
|65.35
|66.80+.29
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|85851
|132.10
|130.39
|131.52—.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|97317
|74.28
|73.56
|73.58—1.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|212748
|79.71
|77.77
|78.36—2.50
|SPDRFncl .46e
|506718
|33.27
|32.98
|33.18—.40
|SPInds 1.12e
|95275
|104.66
|103.84
|104.25—1.20
|SPTech .78e
|70687
|172.90
|170.74
|171.66—1.53
|SPUtil 1.55e
|129253
|66.71
|65.91
|65.98—1.32
|Synchrony .92
|122436
|32.82
|32.45
|32.71—.19
|TALEduc
|139326
|6.37
|5.76
|5.83—.69
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|90646
|104.88
|103.07
|103.98—.59
|TevaPhrm
|157381
|7.62
|7.45
|7.55+.01
|Transocn
|220183
|6.29
|5.98
|6.24+.01
|TruistFn 2.08
|113306
|31.85
|30.97
|31.35—.55
|UberTch
|199271
|43.47
|42.02
|42.17—1.35
|UiPath
|113925
|18.10
|17.05
|17.49—.61
|USBancrp 1.92
|195387
|33.69
|32.67
|33.58+.13
|USNGas
|190894
|7.26
|6.84
|6.85—.34
|UntySftw
|234962
|43.79
|39.35
|40.01—2.55
|VFCorp 1.20m
|89610
|19.99
|19.38
|19.73+.22
|ValeSA 3.08e
|245205
|14.24
|14.01
|14.05—.39
|VanEGold .06e
|282665
|30.86
|30.13
|30.14—1.25
|VanEJrGld
|75120
|36.51
|35.59
|35.77—1.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|122144
|41.24
|40.88
|40.97—.97
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|92030
|46.32
|46.02
|46.13—1.06
|VerizonCm 2.61
|176804
|36.17
|35.78
|35.81—.65
|VirgnGal
|1118802
|6.06
|4.83
|6.01+1.28
|Visa 1.80
|123121
|229.57
|226.18
|226.47—2.44
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|166791
|42.14
|41.34
|41.89—.29
|WstnUnion .94
|73882
|11.77
|11.48
|11.66+.11
|WmsCos 1.79f
|70098
|30.67
|30.24
|30.64+.11
|Xpeng
|135303
|10.91
|10.60
|10.88—.50