BC-150-actives-f

June 20, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1639024.734.494.59—.11
AMCEntpf1000271.751.701.74
AT&amp;TInc 1.1135322316.0815.7715.78—.28
AlgonPw .87750338.548.308.52+.11
Alibaba23194990.2087.3287.93—4.17
Altria 3.76f8030644.0843.4743.47—.60
Ambev .05e1421113.133.103.11+.02
Amcor .487372910.3210.1810.19—.16
ArkInnova .78e10797444.7143.4144.26—.05
Avantor7002419.8318.7819.65—.30
BcoBrad .04a1662353.623.573.62+.11
BkofAm .8838964129.0428.5828.87—.32
BarrickGld 2.82e
16945916.3715.9616.05—.66
Boeing82095219.29211.88212.37—7.62
BostonSci7100854.2353.5554.04—.28
BrMySq 2.2810798866.3765.2566.03—.13
CNHIndl .39e7047614.3314.1514.30—.23
CVSHealth 2.42f
9125168.9667.6568.67+.95
CanoHl1357051.501.331.42+.17
Carnival37799616.0615.7015.90+.10
CarvanaA23382426.8623.1123.52—1.80
CenovusE 1.60a8993116.6216.1016.40—.25
ChrgePt1737598.808.138.20—.68
Chevron 6.04f
104378156.57152.24153.68—3.58
Citigroup 2.0412776447.9147.0847.61—.58
CocaCola 1.84f13970361.9661.2461.26—.41
Coeur698173.062.922.94—.17
Coherent9302060.4654.3155.31+.44
ConocoPhil 2.80e
85896104.75101.02102.03—2.89
Corning 1.12f7432235.3534.8334.90—.95
Coupang9681717.3216.7117.20—.08
DeltaAir12193642.6442.1342.48—.31
DevonE .80f10539349.4247.3948.27—1.53
DxSCBer11085727.9927.2227.41+.38
DirSPBr22440714.8914.5614.66+.22
DxSOXBr50175410.599.9510.31+.21
DxBiotBll1970387.086.696.97+.02
DxSOXBl43150825.5523.9824.65—.59
Dir30TrBul1922888.087.947.99+.14
DrxSCBull .41e
10289734.7733.7834.54—.44
Disney14910090.7889.7489.75—1.57
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f8450612.8312.7112.75—.07
ExxonMbl 3.64
175107104.77102.12102.72—2.41
Farfetch695365.925.585.73—.02
FstHorizon .609750911.8511.5811.78+.03
FordM .60a56179314.4213.9814.22—.20
FrptMcM .3011956739.6638.5839.40—.49
fuboTV1087512.101.952.01—.08
Gap .60f1265489.508.898.95—.63
GenMotors .3614368237.8436.9237.32—.64
GinkgoBi1633031.941.831.89—.01
GraphPkg .407777425.5524.6424.66—1.35
HPInc 1.0511900630.8830.1030.16—.84
Hallibrtn .648474232.2831.2631.48—1.10
HeclaM .01e784725.215.045.10—.19
HPEnt .4819358817.4716.9117.01—.56
iShBrazil .67e32289132.7832.3732.72+.40
iShSilver24013121.4521.1721.26—.92
iShChinaLC .87e
51762028.1727.6127.67—1.24
iShEMkts .59e49621240.3539.9640.08—.80
iShiBoxIG 3.87
222292108.20107.85108.08+.39
iShCorUSTr .337330923.0522.9923.02+.06
iSh20yrT 3.05
171585103.66103.11103.31+.71
iSEafe 1.66e16612572.7272.2772.42—.97
iShiBxHYB 5.09
31915374.9374.7374.73—.20
iShR2K 1.77e
323459185.57183.76185.13—.81
Infosys .277622015.8415.5715.64—.19
Invitae743741.261.161.21—.03
iShJapan10198462.5062.1262.23—.87
iShCorEM .95e11593050.1149.6949.80—.90
ItauUnH2129965.995.875.98+.08
JPMorgCh 484283143.00141.04142.53—.73
JohnJn 5.19f79951165.31163.81164.13—.10
Keycorp .82f1222809.909.689.85—.08
KindMorg 1.11f14033817.0216.6416.66—.38
Kinrossg .121045414.824.634.64—.24
KrSChIn 2.58e
27346528.7127.8227.84—1.68
LloydBkg .14e938952.272.232.23—.04
LumenTch1977822.252.102.11—.14
Macys .66f10623115.9615.5515.76—.09
MarathnO .40f12445923.3022.5122.82—.68
MedProp 1.16787869.168.999.11—.07
Merck 2.9277441110.86109.03110.23+.91
MorgStan 3.107380587.2186.2586.73—1.36
NYCmtyB .688086410.7810.6310.73+.08
NewmntCp 1.60m
9050143.2642.5843.10—.73
NextEraEn 1.87f
7801676.1774.5074.76—.83
NikeB 1.36
106014112.82108.96109.54—4.05
NokiaCp .19e938054.234.184.20—.08
NorwCruis11905019.3718.9419.29+.16
NuHldg2938737.747.547.68+.14
OcciPet .72f12570158.1556.8757.23—.92
Oracle 1.60162671125.25121.96122.04—3.42
Ovintvg 1.20f
7654637.4535.3636.20—1.70
PG&amp;ECp20389817.4416.8616.87—.53
Palantir80990416.8915.5815.79—.51
PermResn7970910.409.7910.00—.50
PetrbrsA9385012.8412.5012.76+.39
Petrobras 2.87e
25622414.3113.9314.23+.33
Pfizer 1.60f26858839.8739.3339.34—.72
Pinterest11462725.4924.7625.21—.15
PrVixST837975.615.485.48+.02
ProShtQQQ25436210.8610.7210.76+.01
ProShSP15536314.2814.1714.21+.08
QuotientTc1451953.963.853.90+.55
RegionsFn .807007018.0417.7117.87—.25
Roblox9366342.3440.5241.77—.03
SpdrGold75403180.09179.22179.75—1.88
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
751203438.37435.03437.18—2.28
SpdrBiot .44e7364788.1786.3887.64—.03
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
13767542.6041.8642.12—.95
Salesforce95217217.05208.61216.97+5.21
Schlmbrg 1f7805447.3646.4747.26—.52
Schwab 1f9147654.1453.4153.93—.47
Shopifys12882666.5763.3264.26—.45
SnapIncA21867710.7610.3810.58—.10
SwstAirl .72x8929234.6433.8634.47+.40
SwstnEngy1884725.575.385.44—.11
Square7453267.5265.3566.80+.29
SPHlthC 1.01e
85851132.10130.39131.52—.69
SPCnSt 1.28e9731774.2873.5673.58—1.09
SPEngy 2.04e21274879.7177.7778.36—2.50
SPDRFncl .46e
50671833.2732.9833.18—.40
SPInds 1.12e
95275104.66103.84104.25—1.20
SPTech .78e
70687172.90170.74171.66—1.53
SPUtil 1.55e12925366.7165.9165.98—1.32
Synchrony .9212243632.8232.4532.71—.19
TALEduc1393266.375.765.83—.69
TaiwSemi 1.56e
90646104.88103.07103.98—.59
TevaPhrm1573817.627.457.55+.01
Transocn2201836.295.986.24+.01
TruistFn 2.0811330631.8530.9731.35—.55
UberTch19927143.4742.0242.17—1.35
UiPath11392518.1017.0517.49—.61
USBancrp 1.9219538733.6932.6733.58+.13
USNGas1908947.266.846.85—.34
UntySftw23496243.7939.3540.01—2.55
VFCorp 1.20m8961019.9919.3819.73+.22
ValeSA 3.08e24520514.2414.0114.05—.39
VanEGold .06e
28266530.8630.1330.14—1.25
VanEJrGld7512036.5135.5935.77—1.41
VangEmg 1.10e
12214441.2440.8840.97—.97
VangFTSE 1.10e
9203046.3246.0246.13—1.06
VerizonCm 2.61
17680436.1735.7835.81—.65
VirgnGal11188026.064.836.01+1.28
Visa 1.80123121229.57226.18226.47—2.44
WellsFargo 1.20f
16679142.1441.3441.89—.29
WstnUnion .947388211.7711.4811.66+.11
WmsCos 1.79f7009830.6730.2430.64+.11
Xpeng13530310.9110.6010.88—.50
