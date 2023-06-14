June 14, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.84
|+.02
|Altria
|43.95
|—
|.87
|AmerenCp
|82.84
|+.31
|AmExpress
|174.47
|—
|.67
|ArchDanM
|73.15
|—1.13
|AutoZone
|2399.42—21.53
|BPPLC
|35.05
|—
|.03
|Boeing
|216.90
|—3.48
|BristMySq
|64.16
|—
|.60
|Brunswick
|86.33
|—2.72
|CampbSoup
|45.91
|—
|.34
|Chevron
|157.09
|—1.42
|Citigroup
|48.24
|—
|.45
|CocaCola
|60.86
|+.41
|ConAgraBr
|34.95
|+.46
|ConocoPhil
|102.67
|—
|.74
|Corning
|33.24
|+.25
|CurtissWright
|174.34
|—1.88
|DTEEnergy
|112.95
|+.60
|DeereCo
|399.05
|+.81
|DillardsInc
|337.15—10.61
|Disney
|92.45
|—1.40
|DuPont
|69.94
|—
|.83
|EmersonElec
|85.84
|—
|.29
|Entergy
|101.30
|+.50
|ExxonMobil
|105.16
|—1.28
|FMCCorp
|104.54
|—1.27
|FirstEnergy
|38.82
|+.07
|FootLocker
|27.22
|+.42
|FordMot
|14.20
|+.07
|GenDynam
|212.14
|—1.67
|GenlElec
|104.70
|—2.04
|GenMill
|80.65
|—
|.08
|HPInc
|30.95
|+.06
|Halliburton
|32.05
|—
|.65
|Hershey
|260.59
|+2.86
|HomeDepot
|299.71
|—
|.37
|IBM
|137.20
|—
|.40
|IntlPaper
|31.80
|+.25
|JohnsonJn
|161.56
|+.82
|KrogerCo
|47.21
|+.35
|LindsayCorp
|123.89
|—2.66
|LockheedM
|452.55
|+.18
|LowesCos
|214.86
|—2.49
|MarathonOil
|22.81
|—
|.53
|McDonalds
|288.44
|—
|.11
|NCRCorp
|24.81
|—
|.59
|Nucor
|150.64
|—3.73
|OGEEnergy
|36.21
|—
|.06
|OccidentPet
|58.47
|—
|.30
|ONEOK
|60.43
|+.15
|PG&ECorp
|17.24
|+.28
|Pfizer
|39.36
|—
|.92
|ProctGamb
|146.42
|+1.36
|RaythnTech
|96.86
|—2.83
|RexAmRescS
|34.42
|+.10
|RockwellAuto
|313.12
|—2.35
|Schlumbrg
|47.27
|—
|.69
|SnapOn
|271.78
|—1.85
|Textron
|65.29
|—
|.81
|3MCo
|101.95
|—
|.79
|Timken
|84.10
|—1.77
|TraneTech
|181.38
|+.34
|UnionPacif
|202.74
|+3.81
|USSteel
|23.56
|—
|.32
|VerizonComm
|35.73
|+.25
|ViadCorp
|24.45
|—1.00
|WalMart
|156.87
|+1.57
|WellsFargo
|42.08
|—
|.57
|WilliamsCos
|30.20
|—
|.28
|Winnebago
|66.38
|—
|.53
|YumBrands
|136.35
|+.37