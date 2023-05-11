May 11, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.98
|—
|.07
|Altria
|45.43
|—
|.51
|AmerenCp
|89.28
|—
|.52
|AmExpress
|147.47
|—1.21
|ArchDanM
|74.94
|+.30
|AutoZone
|2713.40—20.25
|BPPLC
|35.75
|—
|.60
|Boeing
|201.80
|+.96
|BristMySq
|68.22
|—
|.28
|Brunswick
|77.90
|—
|.27
|CampbSoup
|54.35
|—
|.01
|Chevron
|155.38
|—1.71
|Citigroup
|45.83
|—
|.54
|CocaCola
|63.57
|+.07
|ConAgraBr
|36.67
|—
|.09
|ConocoPhil
|99.49
|—
|.98
|Corning
|30.91
|—
|.38
|CurtissWright
|163.64
|—
|.35
|DTEEnergy
|113.78
|—
|.19
|DeereCo
|374.46
|—5.93
|DillardsInc
|279.20
|—3.31
|Disney
|92.67
|—8.47
|DuPont
|63.58
|—
|.56
|EmersonElec
|81.84
|—
|.12
|Entergy
|106.85
|—
|.75
|ExxonMobil
|105.80
|—1.94
|FMCCorp
|108.34
|—2.24
|FirstEnergy
|39.69
|+.12
|FootLocker
|38.59
|—
|.25
|FordMot
|11.85
|—
|.05
|GenDynam
|208.18
|—3.35
|GenlElec
|99.65
|+.11
|GenMill
|90.10
|+.53
|HPInc
|29.55
|—
|.32
|Halliburton
|28.53
|—1.04
|Hershey
|274.24
|+.12
|HomeDepot
|286.84
|—2.19
|IBM
|121.15
|—
|.88
|IntlPaper
|31.52
|—
|.37
|JohnsonJn
|160.38
|—1.27
|KrogerCo
|48.84
|—
|.28
|LindsayCorp
|120.67
|—1.81
|LockheedM
|451.01
|—2.14
|LowesCos
|202.93
|—1.39
|MarathonOil
|22.27
|—
|.40
|McDonalds
|294.77
|—1.81
|NCRCorp
|22.66
|—
|.41
|Nucor
|137.01
|—
|.61
|OGEEnergy
|37.71
|—
|.26
|OccidentPet
|57.55
|+.70
|ONEOK
|63.27
|+.06
|PG&ECorp
|17.37
|—
|.01
|Pfizer
|37.45
|—
|.45
|ProctGamb
|153.91
|—
|.12
|RaythnTech
|95.65
|—
|.65
|RexAmRescS
|28.40
|—
|.23
|RockwellAuto
|269.64
|—
|.45
|Schlumbrg
|44.25
|—1.61
|SnapOn
|256.46
|—
|.33
|Textron
|64.51
|—
|.27
|3MCo
|100.80
|—
|.10
|Timken
|72.85
|—
|.81
|TraneTech
|177.42
|—1.26
|UnionPacif
|197.88
|—1.18
|USSteel
|21.26
|—
|.10
|VerizonComm
|37.54
|—
|.10
|ViadCorp
|21.26
|—
|.26
|WalMart
|152.99
|+.44
|WellsFargo
|38.20
|—
|.08
|WilliamsCos
|29.04
|—
|.12
|Winnebago
|57.16
|—
|.31
|YumBrands
|137.79
|+.05