BC-KX-STOX- noon

May 26, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.59+.44
Altria44.79+.12
AmerenCp80.51.45
AmExpress156.84+5.76
ArchDanM72.99.73
AutoZone2466.55+6.80
BPPLC35.35.01
Boeing203.38+2.51
BristMySq64.05.51
Brunswick77.31+1.12
CampbSoup51.22.25
Chevron154.20.37
Citigroup44.51+.28
CocaCola60.22.19
ConAgraBr34.67.07
ConocoPhil101.51.18
Corning31.55+.51
CurtissWright161.39+2.23
DTEEnergy106.15.84
DeereCo357.72+2.84
DillardsInc288.94+4.61
Disney88.83+.69
DuPont67.15+.62
EmersonElec79.62+.60
Entergy96.06—1.16
ExxonMobil105.33.34
FMCCorp104.22+.35
FirstEnergy36.66.36
FootLocker26.25+.43
FordMot12.22+.84
GenDynam205.56+1.21
GenlElec103.60+2.08
GenMill84.19.32
HPInc31.29+.39
Halliburton30.22.10
Hershey258.39—1.99
HomeDepot290.93+4.18
IBM129.47+2.71
IntlPaper30.67+.06
JohnsonJn154.33.08
KrogerCo47.70—1.20
LindsayCorp119.82+.80
LockheedM449.20+6.37
LowesCos204.93+3.89
MarathonOil23.20.13
McDonalds287.03+1.51
NCRCorp24.41+.47
Nucor135.76+1.07
OGEEnergy34.83.11
OccidentPet58.94+.13
ONEOK57.38.19
PG&amp;ECorp16.40.04
Pfizer37.75.09
ProctGamb145.16.23
RaythnTech93.65+.53
RexAmRescS35.15.07
RockwellAuto285.74+12.31
Schlumbrg44.65.52
SnapOn257.88+2.12
Textron62.78+.26
3MCo97.15+.10
Timken75.19+1.38
TraneTech167.42.09
UnionPacif193.07.14
USSteel21.79+.31
VerizonComm35.02+.20
ViadCorp23.98.13
WalMart146.36+.20
WellsFargo41.47+.57
WilliamsCos28.76.33
Winnebago58.25+.71
YumBrands129.99+.34
